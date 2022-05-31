"He can screw you up in so many different ways" - Steelers defensive star reveals why Tom Brady is a menace to play against

Tom Brady is a hero if he plays for your team. His composure, awareness, decision making and accuracy combine to make him a nightmare for opposing defenses. If he isn't your quarterback, you'll likely watch with anxiety and anger as he throws unerring passes for huge gains on key third downs.

Evan Lazar @ezlazar Tom Brady might not be the most athletic QB in the NFL but his pocket movement is seriously underrated. Uncanny ability to make subtle movements to find small pockets of space to elude the rush. Awareness of where defenders are all while keeping his eyes downfield. #Patriots Tom Brady might not be the most athletic QB in the NFL but his pocket movement is seriously underrated. Uncanny ability to make subtle movements to find small pockets of space to elude the rush. Awareness of where defenders are all while keeping his eyes downfield. #Patriots https://t.co/u7AFLarUFT

One arch-enemy of the quarterback outlined why Brady is so tough to play against. Speaking on the Mina Kimes Show, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive star Cameron Heyward explained why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller is so hard to sack.

Here's how he put it:

“Brady is so diabolical and can screw you up so many different ways that he's not just gonna take a sack. He's gonna get the ball out. You get some of these younger, inaccurate quarterbacks, I think they just run with their feet."

He continued:

"They'll fall right into your lap sometimes. And you know, it helps our advantage. You go to these teams that have mobile, mobile, mobile, mobile, mobile, mobile quarterbacks, and then they get to a point [where we're] like, 's***, we didn't even think for them to throw the ball.”

He concluded by saying that when a defense gets an offense's number, sometimes the franchise must be having doubts about their decisions:

"Then they're you know, scratching their heads thinking why didn't we go with a passer."

Tom Brady's history against the Pittsburgh Steelers

New England Patriots v Baltimore Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers were the arch-enemy of the New England Patriots during the Brady era in New England. Cameron Heyward and Ben Roethlisberger's matchups against the Patriots were often seen as one of the premier games of the entire NFL calendar.

Throughout the decade and a half, the two teams played numerous times, pitting the two quarterbacks against each other. Between 2004, which was Roethlisberger's rookie season and 2019, Brady's final season in New England, the two played 14 games against each other. The series was lopsided in New England's favor with a record of 10-4. If this looks bad on paper, it felt worse on grass for Steelers fans.

Though some of the matchups were one-sided, many were incredibly close and tense affairs. But the Patriots always seemed to find a way to send the Steelers home disappointed. Not to mention a few controversial decisions along the way.

However, the final battle may have set a defining tone for how the series will be looked back upon. On September 8, 2019, the two teams squared off, but the Patriots had their way. The final score of the final contest between the two quarterbacks in their franchise uniforms was 33-3 in favor of the Patriots.

Barring a sudden return to football just months after Ben Roethlisberger's retirement, the era of Brady-Roethlisberger is now over and belongs solely in the history books.

