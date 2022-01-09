Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 18

The 8-7 Pittsburgh Steelers are still alive in the playoff hunt, but to maximize their chances of making it to the big dance, they will need to defeat the Baltimore Ravens. Meanwhile, the 8-8 Ravens will miss the playoffs, but still have the chance to finish the season above .500 this season, should they beat their rivals.

Both sides have been through a long season and neither team is at full strength. That said, the Steelers are clearly the healthier team between the two. Here's a look at the injury report for both teams and who will be starting for each team, according to CBS Sports.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens injury report for Week 18

Pittsburgh Steelers injury report

Player Position Injury Game Status Isaiah Buggs NT Illness Out Buddy Johnson LB Foot IR Kendrick Green C Undisclosed Out Joe Haden CB Illness Covid-19 Eric Ebron TE Knee Questionable Stephon Tuitt DE Undisclosed Questionable JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Shoulder Out Joshua Dobbs QB Toe Out

The biggest names in question for the game on Sunday will be cornerback Joe Haden, tight end Eric Ebron, defensive end Stephon Tuitt, and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. Ebron and Tuitt still have a chance to play, as both have been listed as questionable. However, Smith-Schuster has been out for a while so there should be no surprise regarding his absence.

Baltimore Ravens injury report

Player Position Injury Game Status Devin Duvernay WR Ankle Questionable Lamar Jackson QB Ankle Out Justice Hill RB Achillies Out Marlon Humphrey CB Pectoral Out JK Dobbins RB Knee - ACL Out Gus Edwards RB Knee - ACL Out Marcus Peters CB Knee - ACL Out Derek Wolfe DE Back Out

The Ravens have injuries all over the field. However, the most notable missing piece is Lamar Jackson. Without their starting quarterback, winning will be an uphill battle. Additionally, while much of the team's less important pieces are in a decent state, pre-existing injuries to players like Dobbins, Peters and Wolfe have cut the team off at the knees from the start.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens starting lineup

Pittsburgh Steelers

QB - Ben Roehtlisberger | RB - Najee Harris | WR - Chase Claypool, Diontae Johnson, Ray-Ray McCloud | TE - Pat Freiermuth | OL - Dan Moore Jr, Joe Haeg, JC Hassenauer, Trai Turner, Chukwuma Okafor

DL - Chris Wormley, Henry Mondeaux, Cameron Heyward | LB - TJ Watt, Devin Bush, Joe Schobert, Alex Highsmith | CB - Justin Layne, Cameron Sutton | S - Terrell Edmunds, Minkah Fitzpatrick | K - Chris Boswell | P - Pressley Harvin III

Baltimore Ravens

QB - Tyler Huntley | RB - Devonta Freeman | WR - Marquise Brown, Rashod Bateman, Sammy Watkins | TE - Mark Andrews | OL - Alejandro Villanueva, Ben Cleveland, Trystan Colon, Kevin Zeitler, Patrick Mekari

DL - Justin Madubuike, Brandon Williams, Calais Campbell | LB - Tyus Bowser, Josh Bynes, Patrick Queen, Justin Houston | CB - Jimmy Smith, Tavon Young | S - Chuck Clark, Brandon Stephens | K - Justin Tucker | P - Sam Koch

Edited by David Nyland