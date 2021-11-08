Who plays on Monday Night Football tonight? Bears vs Steelers - TV Channel, Time & Schedule

The Pittsburgh Steelers will face off against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. This is a showdown between two similar teams who play in different conferences. Their styles and situations make for an intriguing matchup.

Both offenses enter Week 9 having been inconsistent all season long, while both defenses have been solid this year. Both quarterbacks have been playing better lately after struggling earlier.

The two playoff hopeful teams are similarly matched. It should be a hard-fought battle on Monday Night Football to conclude Week 9 and hit the halfway point of the season. Both teams need a win to keep pace in their respective playoff races.

Who plays on Monday Night Football tonight?

Matchup - Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Chicago Bears

Location - Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

It will be a cold night in Pittsburgh, as it should be for a football game this time of the year. The home-field advantage has not yet benefited the Steelers this season. They are currently 4-3 on the season and 2-2 when playing at home. The Bears have struggled a bit more on the road. They have a 3-5 record this season, including losing three of four in away games.

The Steelers will look to take advantage of being at home for Monday Night Football and continue their playoff pursuit. A win tonight would keep them in Wild Card position, while a loss would drop them to 11th place in the AFC Conference.

A win tonight would also move the Steelers within one game of the AFC North division leaders, the Baltimore Ravens. The Steelers will have momentum on their side. After a disappointing start to the season, they enter Week 9 with an active three-game winning streak.

Two weeks ago, Bengals led the AFC North, Steelers were last. Where the division stands now, w/ PIT hosting the 3-5 Bears tomorrow:
1) #Ravens 6-2
2) #Steelers 4-3
3) #Browns 5-4
4) #Bengals 5-4
I still think three of these teams can make the playoffs. Just don't know which three.

The Bears are heading in the opposite direction. They enter Monday Night Football with an active three-game losing streak and are desperately trying to get themselves back into the NFC playoff picture. Another loss tonight would keep them in the bottom five of the conference. A win would move the Bears within half a game of a Wild Card spot.

What time is Monday Night Football?

Date - Monday, November 8, 2021

Time - 8:15PM EST

Monday Night Football kicks off at its regular time: 8:15 PM EST.

What channel is Monday Night Football on?

TV Channel - ESPN

Live Stream - ESPN+ Streaming Service | NFL Gamepass International

Monday Night Football will air on ESPN and their commentators will be Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick.

There will be no ManningCast commentary for this game.

