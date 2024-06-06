  • NFL
  • Minnesota Vikings
  • "Plainest sh*t I've seen" "This is fire" - Vikings fans have their say as team unveils their alternate jersey

"Plainest sh*t I've seen" "This is fire" - Vikings fans have their say as team unveils their alternate jersey

By Utkarsh Tiwari
Modified Jun 06, 2024 16:17 GMT
The Vikings unveil their alternate jersey
The Vikings unveil their alternate jersey (credit: )

The Minnesota Vikings debuted their alternate jersey for this season. Their all-white jersey left fans divided.

The Vikings will don this jersey for only one game in December, ‘The Winter Wipeout’ game. Starting in 2022, the Vikings employed this strategy for one game where they end zones, and the logo gets a coat of white with purple accents.

The alternate Vikings jersey was shown off by multiple accounts on X.

also-read-trending Trending

One Vikings fan was not impressed by the simplicity of the alternate jersey.

“Some of the plainest shit I’ve ever seen. Absolutely zero detail or creativity,” the fan tweeted.

However, one fan captured the emotion of the other half of the fanbase, enjoying the all-white jersey.

“This is fire!” The fan tweeted.

One fan not only did not enjoy the jersey but called out a trend that has been going on in the NFL for some time.

“Terrible. For some reason every team is trying to go all white or all black. Bring back varied bright colors,” the fan tweeted.

A few fans were overjoyed to see this new jersey.

“Best uniforms in the league man,” one fan tweeted.
“Best uniform in the NFL. I love when teams go icy like this,” another fan tweeted.

Some Vikings fans did not like the alternate jersey.

“Trash,” one fan tweeted.
“Missed Opportunity. Wish they would have added their yellow in there somewhere,” a fan tweeted.

The Vikings are willing to go the distance

On Wednesday, the Minnesota Vikings broke all records by handing WR Justin Jefferson the highest-paid non-QB deal at $34 million per season.

The Vikings begin their campaign on September 8 against the New York Giants. However, they’ll display their newly unveiled all-white jersey in the ‘Winter Wipeout’ game against the Chicago Bears on December 16.

