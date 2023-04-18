“Please delete your account” – Ex-Ravens star’s viral reaction to Antonio Brown issue has Lamar Jackson wheezing

Antonio Brown might have stopped playing football, but there's no end to the controversies that follow the former wide receiver. Just this week, Brown was disrespected by some security personnel during the Albany Empire's season opener. Lamar Jackson, who indirectly replied to the issue, was left wheezing by Tony Jefferson II's tweet.

Jefferson replied to Brown's tweet, where the latter spoke of maintaining some professionalism despite the securitie's behavior.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jefferson shared a meme in response, making fun of the security guard's response:

"The security guard before he found out AB was the owner," he wrote.

Lamar Jackson couldn't stop wheezing at the former Baltimore Ravens star, asking him to delete his account. In an indirect response to Brown's tweet, Jackson simply responded to his former teammate.

"Please delete your account bra," Jackson added.

Jefferson responded with a string of laughing emojis:

In the video shared by Brown himself, he is walking on the field to greet a few fans after the Albany Empire won 70-33 against the Orlando Predators on Sunday. As Brown was interacting with fans, the security guard asked him to constantly 'get off the field'. Brown resisted, trying to explain that he was the owner.

Brown looked disgruntled as he left, assuring everyone that he maintained his level of cool:

"Still I maintained a level of professionalism positivity while dealing with this security today ! First Game AS AN Owner #StayEncouraged"

Antonio Brown at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets game

Antonio Brown is looking to grow his career as Albany Empire's new co-owner

Since before their season opener, Brown has been incredibly excited about this new venture. The connection comes through his father Eddie Brown, who is a revered Arena Football League player.

In the press conference, Brown said:

"I grew up here, as a little kid watching my dad be successful and watching this building erupt. For me, to be in a family-oriented city like Albany, being here with my dad and my kids and just giving the community and players the opportunity to live out their dreams."

Furthermore, Antonio Brown recently opened up about his rift with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He called out Tom Brady for lashing out during contract negotiations, stating that the recently retired QB cursed out his agent.

Antonio Brown even addressed his walk-off during the New York Jets game, which was apparently because he was hurt. However, as per AB, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians did not provide him with any support:

"You know I'm hurt, let's rest till the playoffs… I had a torn ligament in my deltoid and they knew that. That would drag on. I'm good. I'm outta here."

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes