“Please say April fools”: Fans react to tush push surviving NFL vote

The tush push will survive to see another season as the NFL owners' meeting continues in Palm Springs, Florida, this week. It was reported on Tuesday that the Green Bay Packers proposed a rule change that would make it illegal for a ball carrier to be pushed from behind.

This would effectively ban the Philadelphia Eagles' signature tush push play. However, it appears there were not enough votes to ban the play at the owners' meeting, and it will continue to be a legal maneuver moving forward.

Fans on X reacted to the news that the tush push will remain a legal part of the game. Check out some of their reactions below.

"They should not ban it they should allow the defense to push too," a fan said.

"What a joke this play is such a disgrace to the game," said another.

"The 'Tush Push' isnt real football. Ban it," wrote a fan.

"I knew it wouldn’t. They got their minions around the league now. At least 4 head coaches from that tree," another fan wrote.

For those unfamiliar, the tush push is often utilized when the Eagles are in need of a short-yardage situation. Quarterback Jalen Hurts lines up directly under center and lunges forward behind the Eagles' dominant offensive line, with some assistance from those with him in the backfield.

While the tush push is a key piece of the Eagles' offensive repertoire, it isn't the sole reason for the team's success.

Philadelphia Eagles will retain tush push in pursuit of Super Bowl repeat in 2025

NFL: Super Bowl LIX Philadelphia Eagles Championship Parade - Source: Imagn

The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off a season in which they defeated the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl in February. This came off the back of a season in which star running back free agent signing Saquon Barkley put up an MVP-caliber season, rushing for over 2,000 yards. The addition of Barkley behind Philadelphia's already dominant offensive line proved nearly unstoppable in 2024.

Once in the playoffs, the Eagles put up a dominant run to the Lombardi Trophy, right through a dominant Super Bowl performance over the Chiefs in which they trounced Kansas City 40-22. Now, Philadelphia confidently heads into 2025, knowing it will still have the tush push legally in its back pocket, hoping to bring the team yet another Super Bowl trophy in the upcoming season.

