Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been dating actress Hailee Steinfeld for the last month or so, with the couple creating waves online over their new romance.

With the Bills gearing up for training camp, many are interested to see the effect that Steinfeld could have on Allen. We have seen before when athletes get involved in relationships that sometimes their play on the field suffers.

So, will that happen with Allen? For Sam Cardona of The Unsolicited Podcast, Steinfeld could be a good thing for Josh Allen.

Cardona said on The Unsolicited Podcast:

“I’m waiting for camp to start or like the official start, everybody has to be at practice. That’s when you really start to see, because if he comes into practice and we’re starting to see him throw 75-yards down the field, maybe Hailee Steinfeld is a good idea.”

Time will tell if Allen's relationship with Steinfeld will lead to good things on the field. But for many, when a player's life off the field is in good order, what usually follows are good performances on the field.

It will be interesting to see how this plays out over the next few months.

Josh Allen and Bills looking to take down Chiefs

The AFC is absolutely stacked with talented teams, and none more so than the Kansas City Chiefs. Every team is trying to dethrone Patrick Mahomes' team and that rings true for Josh Allen and the Bills.

Seen as only one of a handful of teams capable of matching it with the Chiefs, the Bills know how difficult it is to take down Mahomes.

Will this year be the time they finally do it? Well, to even get the chance looks difficult as several teams in the AFC have genuine Super Bowl hopes. The New York Jets with Aaron Rodgers and the Miami Dolphins in the AFC East with the Bills is a starting point.

That division will be tough to get out of.

Then, we have the Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars, and potentially Denver as well. So the AFC is stacked, and for Josh Allen and the Bills, after years of getting close, perhaps this is the season where they finally take the AFC title.

