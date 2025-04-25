"Poor guy is doomed" - NFL fans react as Jets pass on Tyler Warren to draft Armand Membou

The New York Jets made their No. 7 pick in this year's NFL draft. They went with the Missouri Tigers' offensive tackle Armand Membou as it seems new head coach Aaron Glenn is focused on strengthening their offensive line.

However, this also means they gave up on the opportunity to select Penn State tight end Tyler Warren.

"The #Jets are taking Missouri OT Armand Membous at No.7. Membous primarily played RT in college, but some teams believe he has the best physical traits of any tackle this class," NFL insider Ari Meirov tweeted.

Fans took to the comments to share their thoughts and reactions to the Jets spending their No. 7 pick on Membou.

"Poor guy is doomed. He is now a Jet," one fan commented.

"Very clever move by the Jets addressing their biggest need and investing in the O-line. It's the right, adult move to bring for their next franchise QB. It looks great on paper and like they're laying the right foundation for the future. Solid A-grade pick," another fan said.

"And with that, the great wall of the Jets is complete," this fan wrote .

"Warren was right there," another fan stated.

"So we picked oline instead of Tyler Warren jets are hilarious," this fan wrote

"This team his horrible. New GM is horrible. No one has balls," one fan commented.

Tyler Warren was one of the top prospects linked with a potential move to the New York Jets. However, it looks like Armand Membou felt like the prospect they needed while prioritizing the offensive line. They lost Morgan Moses to the Patriots this offseason, along with the retirement of 8x Pro Bowl OT Tyron Smith.

The Jets will have to depend on a new generation of offensive line players. Last year, they got Olu Fashanu with the 11th pick. In his rookie debut campaign, he took over the left tackle position after Tyron Smith's injury.

With the acquisition of Armand Membou, we could expect the Jets to play him as the right tackle with Fashanu on the left. Apart from them, they also have Joe Tippmann, John Simpson, and Alijah Vera-Tucker on the roster. This could be what they need to protect the team's new starting quarterback, Justin Fields.

Armand Membou shares feelings about being drafted by the New York Jets

After hearing his name called out at No. 7, Armand Membou shared his thoughts on becoming a part of the New York Jets. He said that it was a 'big relief' and 'blessing' to go in the top ten of the draft.

The offensive tackle also revealed his pre-draft conversations with head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey.

"We just had, you know had a lot of long conversations and just, you know, talking things through. Got to know them really well."

Armand Membou also stated that the Jets have a "promising team," which is why he feels like it's an ideal spot for him to begin his professional journey in the league. He expressed gratitude to his parents for their support and sacrifices for him to achieve his dreams.

