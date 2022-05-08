"Poor man's LeBron James" - Skip Bayless claims Tom Brady is copying NBA star's social media for clout

Skip Bayless, never one accused of being a LeBron James apologist, threw Tom Brady under the bus at the expense of the "king." This is not a sentence one would expect to read about the Undisputed with Skip and Shannon host. Bayless, however, accused Brady of trying to be a small-scale version of what James is on social media.

Here's what Bayless said about Tom Brady on Fox Sports 1's Undisputed this past Friday:

"The guy you can't defend is the king. LeBron James, the king of social media, who dominates. He has a billion more followers than Tom Brady does. Tom Brady is turning into a poor man's LeBron James on social media."

Tom Brady does not have the social media following LeBron James does

Skip Bayless' criticism of Brady was one rooted in the fact that the seven-time Super Bowl winner has a sliver of the social media following James does across Twitter and Instagram.

The FS1 host undersold the difference in followers between the pair's Twitter and Instagram accounts. Brady has just two million Twitter followers to James' 51+ million, while Brady's 52 million Instagram followers make up less than half of James' 119 million.

James has used his Twitter account in a controversial fashion, tweeting out a photo of a police officer with an emoji of a target symbol after the cop was caught on camera shooting a teenager who was lunging toward another with a knife in her hand. He deleted the tweet and issued this statement on his verified Twitter account later on:

"I’m so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police. I took the tweet down because its being used to create more hate -This isn’t about one officer. it’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY"

As for Brady, he uses his account for different purposes, recently tweeting out a video admitting that the "Tuck Rule" game fumble that wasn't, against the then-Oakland Raiders, might have actually been a fumble:

Brady tends to keep things lighter than James, who quite often plays an activist role on social media. Clearly, there are different games being played by the two stars, both on the field and on social media, though the ultimate goal (the bottom line) for both is the same.

