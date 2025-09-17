"Posing with the dog is insane": NFL fans outraged after Kyler Murray rocks Michael Vick's jersey with his pit bull

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray shared an Instagram post on Wednesday where he is posing with his young pit bull, Trunks, while wearing a Michael Vick jersey. Given Vick’s involvement in a dogfighting ring around two decades ago, many fans were left with questions.Vick, a former NFL quarterback, was arrested in 2007 and later pleaded guilty to financing and participating in an illegal dogfighting operation. He served 19 months in federal prison and was suspended indefinitely by the NFL before making a return with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2009.Murray, who was nine years old at the time of Vick’s arrest, may not have fully considered the message the photoshoot sent, as he appears to have deleted his Instagram post, but not before screenshots made their way to X.Fans on the platform reacted to the photoshoot.“Rocking the Vick jersey on its own is fine but posing with the dog is insane lol,” a fan wrote.“Who's gonna tell him?...,” one fan said.“They really shouldn’t even be selling Vick’s jersey in youth sizes anyway,” another fan commented.More comments followed.“What happens when people don’t pay attention to history,” a fan said.“Sometimes the jokes write themselves,” one fan wrote.Kyler Murray says Cardinals must play smarterThe Arizona Cardinals are 2-0, but their Week 2 win wasn’t as smooth as hoped. In Sunday’s home opener against the Carolina Panthers, the Cardinals were up 27-9 with less than six minutes left.However, the Panthers scored a touchdown, forced the Cardinals to punt, then scored again to cut the lead to 27-22 with two minutes left. They even recovered an onside kick, making it seem like Arizona was going to blow its lead.Arizona then committed four penalties during the Panthers’ final drive before finally holding on for the win. Kyler Murray talked about the ending postgame.&quot;We could be 0-2, but we're 2-0 with this issue,&quot; Murray said, via the team's website. &quot;I don't want to make it a thing, but at the same time, we have to finish games. That's (the) bottom line. So, it didn't bite us in the a** today, it didn't bite us in the a** last week. But, you keep playing around, (you'll) get bit. We have to be better.&quot;The Cardinals will next face the San Francisco 49ers in a road game on Sunday.Also Read: &quot;Toddler in youth size clothing&quot;: NFL fans troll Kyler Murray's gameday look for Cardinals vs Saints