“Poverty unserious team” “Trade for Micah parsons”: NFL fans react as Cowboys get shut down on Maxx Crosby and Trey Hendrickson trade calls

The Dallas Cowboys' aggressive search for a defensive playmaker has hit a central wall, and NFL fans are having a field day roasting them online. According to FOX Sports insider Jay Glazer, Jerry Jones' team made trade calls for Raiders star Maxx Crosby and Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, only to get flat-out rejected by both teams.

“They are calling around for help on defense,” Glazer said on FOX NFL Kickoff. “The Eagles are always calling around… the Giants are the only ones staying put.”

Crosby reportedly told Las Vegas he doesn’t want out, and Raiders owner Mark Davis reaffirmed that his star isn’t going anywhere. Fans were quick to mock Jerry Jones’ front office after trading away Micah Parsons just two months ago only to now scramble for another elite pass rusher.

One fan wrote, “Poverty unserious team.”

Jason @JasonWard23 Poverty unserious team.

Another said, “They should trade for Micah Parsons."

Mitchell Klee @MitchellKlee They should trade for Micah parsons

Others joined in the pile-on, tweeting things like,

One X user tweeted, “Imagine if they had a guy like Micah Parsons.”

“Comical. They traded Parsons just to try and replace him,” tweeted one user.

"You just know if it was Philly a deal would’ve gotten done somehow," commented another.

"Dallas is a joke," wrote one more.

Meanwhile, Crosby continues to dominate in Vegas with 28 tackles and four sacks this season, while Hendrickson remains a key piece in Cincinnati despite offseason trade buzz.

Who else can Cowboys target other than Maxx Crosby?

The Cowboys’ defense is struggling after trading Micah Parsons before the 2025 season. Dak Prescott’s offense is with little support and Jerry Jones is reportedly eyeing a trade for Maxx Crosby to fill the void.

However, Crosby’s steep price tag may be a problem for the Cowboys and they might need a more budget-friendly alternative to power their playoff run. Miami Dolphins’ edge rusher Jaelan Phillips is a name gaining traction as the November 4 trade deadline nears.

The 26-year-old former first-round pick is stuck on a struggling Dolphins squad with no playoff hopes, much like Crosby’s Raiders. The Cowboys aren’t alone in their interest; teams like the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, and Detroit Lions are also in the mix.

