“Praying for your loved ones” – Russell Wilson sends condolences after ex-Bengals star Chris Smith’s sudden death

The NFL world was shocked and saddened as everyone learned that former NFL defensive end Chris Smith had passed away. The 31-year-old played in the XFL this season for the Seattle Sea Dragons. His agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed the news on Twitter on Tuesday morning. A cause of death was not released at the time.

Condolences were sent out by NFL players across the league as the news spread. One of those to send out his thoughts and prayers was Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos quarterback said that he was praying for the defensive end's loved ones.

"RIP Chris Smith. Praying for your loved ones."

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku also sent out a tweet saying how heartbreaking the news was. Njoku called his former teammate a 'hometown hero' and a 'brother to everyone'.

It's even more heartbreaking that Chris Smith has a three-year-old daughter, Haven, whom he shared with girlfriend Petara Cordero. Sadly, Cortero was killed in 2019 when their daughter was just four weeks old, after she was hit by a car as the couple assessed the damage to their own vehicle after a tire blew out.

How long did Chris Smith play in the NFL?

Chris Smith played his collegiate career at the University of Arkansas, where he was one of the best defensive ends in the SEC. He was named to the All-SEC team for the second time in his senior season. He was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

The North Carolina native played three seasons in Jacksonville and then joined the Cincinnati Bengals in 2017. He then played with the Cleveland Browns in 2018 and 2019. Throughout the 2020 and 2021 NFL season, he split time on the active roster and practice squads for the Las Vegas Raiders, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens.

He played in 72 NFL games during his career with 80 tackles, 11 sacks, three forced fumbles and six passes defended.

He was currently playing for the Seattle Sea Dragons in the XFL and had played in Sunday's game against the St. Louis Battlehawks. The Sea Dragons won the game and stayed in playoff contention. News of his passing was originally released by his high school West Rowan on Monday evening and was then confirmed by several sources throughout Tuesday morning.

