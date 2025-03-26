“Pre game prayers are gonna be ELITE!” - Ex-Colts DB makes feelings known on Giants signing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston

Former Indianapolis Colts cornerback Darius Butler had an interesting comment on the New York Giants' signing of Russell Wilson. He signed a one-year contract with the Giants worth $21 million with $10.5 million guaranteed.

On Tuesday on X, Butler said that the Giants' pregame prayers are about to be "elite."

Butler referenced Wilson's strong Christian faith, which the quarterback has been open about throughout his career.

Wilson now joins a Giants team that has since moved on from Daniel Jones, who was released from the club back in November. The Giants have revamped their quarterback room with the signing of Wilson and also brought in longtime veteran Jameis Winston on a two-year, $8 million deal to likely serve as his backup.

Wilson spent last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, whom he helped reach the playoffs after the team amassed a regular-season record of 10-7. Wilson threw for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. Now, he'll go to New York, where he'll be throwing to second-year receiver Malik Nabers, who had a strong rookie campaign, earning a Pro Bowl selection.

It will be interesting to see if the Giants are done adding to their quarterback room now that they've signed both Wilson and Winston.

Are the Giants done revamping their quarterback room after signing Wilson, Winston?

Before signing both Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, the New York Giants were believed to be targeting a quarterback in the upcoming NFL draft. With the third selection, New York was heavily linked to Colorado Buffaloes signal-caller Shedeur Sanders.

With Cam Ward linked to the Tennessee Titans at the first selection, the Cleveland Browns hold the second pick and could also target a quarterback. If the Browns pass on a signal-caller, that would leave New York to snatch up Sanders at No. 3. That would put Sanders in a situation in which he'd be learning behind both Wilson and Winston.

Given Wilson was only signed to a one-year deal, the Giants are likely considering him a stop-gap option at the position. This lends even more credence to the likelihood that New York still has its heart set on drafting its future signal-caller next month in Green Bay. Whether or not that ends up being Sanders, of course, remains to be seen. The 2025 NFL draft begins from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on April 24.

