Pro Bowl 2024 TV schedule, live stream details and more: All you need to know to catch the game live

The Pro Bowl 2024 games will take center stage ahead of the all-important Super Bowl. The festivities will return to Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, this year.

The Pro Bowl has been held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the past two years.

This year's Pro Bowl game will once again feature some of the NFL's best players in the AFC and NFC as the two conferences lock horns in multi-day competitions. There will also be a skills showdown and an eagerly-awaited flag football game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What channel is Pro Bowl 2024 on?

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa is expected to start for the AFC team in Pro Bowl 2024

The 2024 Pro Bowl games will be broadcast live on ESPN and ABC. An alternate broadcast will also air on Disney XD.

Notably, the first day of the event on Thursday, Feb. 1, will be telecast only on ESPN. However, fans can tune in to watch Sunday's events on ESPN, ABC, and Disney XD.

Here's a look at the schedule for the events at this year's Pro Bowl:

Thursday's Skills Showdown

Date: Thursday, February 1, 2024

Time: 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. ET

Sunday Pro Bowl Games Championship

Date: Sunday, February 4, 2024

Time: 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET

Expand Tweet

Can I live stream the 2024 Pro Bowl games?

Fans who don't have cable access can live stream the Pro Bowl games on ESPN+, ESPN DEPORTES and NFL+. However, the skills showdown on Thursday will not be available on any streaming platform.

Pro Bowl 2024 skills challenges and full list of formats

The Pro Bowl 2024 skills challenges have grabbed the attention of many. The event will take place on Thursday, Feb. 1, at Nicholson Fieldhouse at the University of Central Florida.

Here are the six skill challenges that players will undergo on the opening day of the festivities:

Precision Passing - In this competition, quarterbacks from each conference will be tested on their accuracy. They have to hit as many targets as possible within a minute.

Best Catch: One player from each conference will have to emulate a pre-recorded catch and fans will vote to determine the winner of this competition.

Closest to the Pin: In this event, six players from either conference will attempt to drive a golf ball as close to the hole as possible.

High Stakes: This is a multi-round contest in which players will have to make catches from several punts.

Dodgeball: This game will feature four teams of five players, with a mixture of offensive and defensive players taking part in the event.

Kick-Tac-Toe: A kicker from each conference will kick the ball toward a massive tic-tac-toe board to get three symbols horizontally, vertically, or diagonally. A player who can hit five symbols before that will also be considered a winner.