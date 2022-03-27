"Raise your sons to be like Tim Tebow, not Colin Kaepernick" - Pro-Trump author divides NFL fans with polarizing tweet

Author Nick Adams, who, according to his Twitter bio, was endorsed by President Donald Trump, thinks American children should be more like Tim Tebow and less like Colin Kaepernick. Adams recently tweeted:

"Raise your sons to be like Tim Tebow, not Colin Kaepernick."

Many fans disagreed with Adams, and most said they want their kids to grow up to be like both men.

John Winterbauer @WinterbauerJohn @NickAdamsinUSA Ya know, Nick. I don't have a thing against Tim Tebow at all (OK that one pass that beat my Steelers). I also don't have an issue with Kaepernick. Why do you? You know who WOULDN'T tweet something like this? @TimTebow.

In actuality, both men can be seen as upstanding citizens and controversial figures.

Some see Tim Tebow as the All-American Christian good guy who upholds Christian values. On the other hand, he is also seen as an overrated quarterback who has gotten a lot of breaks in his career.

Colin Kaepernick, conversely, is seen as a controversial figure who disrespected the American flag and National Anthem by taking a knee and, because of this, shouldn't be allowed to play in the NFL. But he is seen by others as a hero.

Emily Winston seems to think so.

Emily Winston @Emywinst Give me thumbs up and retweet if you think Colin Kaepernick is a HERO

Kevin ☕️🎶 @KevinSixx13 Colin Kaepernick is a great example of what patriotism looks like.

Some even pointed out that Tebow, also, kneeled at one point.

Ukrainian Breauxyan Kelly @FauxCoachKelly

Hint: Our National Anthem is playing over the speakers. @NickAdamsinUSA What do these images have in common?Hint: Our National Anthem is playing over the speakers.

The ironic thing in all of this is that Tim Tebow, who many think is a conservative, has never come out and supported Donald Trump. During his campaign run in 2016, Trump wanted Tebow to speak at the Republican National Convention, but Tebow politely declined the offer.

Tebow said this back in 2016 about speaking at the Republican National Convention:

“My goal has always been able to make a difference in the biggest way possible, and if one day that’s the political realm, that’s what I’ll do.”

He then added that he is focused on running his foundation in the interim.

Tom Arnold @TomArnold Nick Adams @NickAdamsinUSA Richard Sherman was charged with 5 misdemeanors, including resisting arrest and a DUI, now he is starting for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.



Tim Tebow is a National Champion Heisman winning QB/TE who is also a devout Christian, and the NFL has black-balled him.



BOYCOTT THE NFL! Richard Sherman was charged with 5 misdemeanors, including resisting arrest and a DUI, now he is starting for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.Tim Tebow is a National Champion Heisman winning QB/TE who is also a devout Christian, and the NFL has black-balled him.BOYCOTT THE NFL! This Nick Adams clown is doing what Donald Trump never wanted to do: Bring America together. Richard Sherman AND Tim Tebow hate him. twitter.com/NickAdamsinUSA… This Nick Adams clown is doing what Donald Trump never wanted to do: Bring America together. Richard Sherman AND Tim Tebow hate him. twitter.com/NickAdamsinUSA…

Tim Tebow is one of the few conservative athletes that won't endorse Trump

2022 World Golf Hall of Fame Induction

It had to be an embarrassment to the Trump organization to know that Tim Tebow refused to let Donald Trump use his name and his brand to endorse him, and looking back on it, it was probably a smart thing.

But some athletes, whether publicly or slilenty, have endorsed Trump in their own ways. One of the highest profiled athletes has been Tiger Woods. In the past, Woods has been seen golfing with Trump, and recently there was a report that Woods plans to build a new golf course with Trump.

Brown Eyed Susan🇺🇦 @smc429 Tiger Woods has partnered up with Donald Trump to design a multi-million dollar golf course in Dubai.🙄🤢

However, Woods has never come out and formly endorsed him.

Another athlete who has been seen with Trump is Tom Brady. Brady and Trump have been seen together before, but the rumor is that Brady's wife, Gisele, put an end to that relationship once Trump became president.

Nick Adams @NickAdamsinUSA Now Tom Brady will have as much time as he wants to play golf with his great friend President Donald Trump.

Two GOATS!



Two GOATS! Now Tom Brady will have as much time as he wants to play golf with his great friend President Donald Trump.Two GOATS! https://t.co/XnEx7GVIdI

Brady even mocked Trump when the Buccaneers visited the White House last year after their Super Bowl win.

#TuckFrump @realTuckFrumper Right-Wing Site Breitbart Had a Raging Meltdown After Tom Brady Mocked Ex-BFF Donald Trump politicalflare.com/2021/07/right-…

Ex-Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling has endorsed Trump publicly in the past, but some of his conservative views cost him his job at ESPN.

A lot of athletes have probably secretly supported Trump, and they, more than likely, won't be seen doing so publicly because of the controversy Trump brings and the hurt that supporting him would bring to their image and brand.

NBC Sports Boston @NBCSBoston



nbcsports.com/boston/red-sox… Ex-Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling is considering running for Congress in Arizona, and it looks like he has Donald Trump's support: Ex-Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling is considering running for Congress in Arizona, and it looks like he has Donald Trump's support:nbcsports.com/boston/red-sox… https://t.co/UFjx3jV1wR

So don't expect to see a rush of athletes endorsing Trump if he runs again in 2024.

Edited by Windy Goodloe