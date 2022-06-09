"Probably one of my favorite Brady moments tbh" - NFL fans react to Tom Brady coloring his hair orange for pediatric cancer research

Tom Brady is one of the most revered athletes on the planet, but also one of the most disliked by fans of teams he doesn't play for. The latter is primarily due to his seemingly never-ending run of stacking accolades.

But the quarterback's latest move has even his biggest detractors applauding.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @Buccaneers Watch until the end for the best surprise ever… Watch until the end for the best surprise ever… https://t.co/X8YW0F30xZ

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers teamed up with the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation and hosted the Cut/Color for a Cure at the team's training facility. Multiple players participated in the event, including Brady, who had his hair dyed orange. Check out the veteran quarterback sporting orange hair below:

Pediatric cancer patients cut/colored players' and staff members' hair to bring awareness and raise money for pediatric cancer research.



(📸 @realrockriley) Tom Brady had his hair colored orange at the #Bucs "Cut and Color for a Cure" event today.Pediatric cancer patients cut/colored players' and staff members' hair to bring awareness and raise money for pediatric cancer research.(📸 @TBTimes_Bulls Tom Brady had his hair colored orange at the #Bucs "Cut and Color for a Cure" event today. Pediatric cancer patients cut/colored players' and staff members' hair to bring awareness and raise money for pediatric cancer research.(📸 @TBTimes_Bulls, @realrockriley) https://t.co/PJsyJmQOdO

NFL fans praise Tom Brady for participating in an event promoting cancer awareness

NFL fans on social media lauded the superstar for getting a new hairdo at the event. One fan claimed this was one of his favorite Tom Brady moments, writing:

"Probably one of my favorite Brady moments tbh"

One Bears fan suggested that Brady should rock his new hairstyle and hair color for the entirety of the 2022 NFL season:

A Twitter user claimed the quarterback has finally embraced life as Floridian:

A quarterback with orange hair? One fan recalled another signal-caller who sported the same look:

"He wants to be Andy Dalton so bad"

Brady continues to inspire people with his relentless drive to win on the field and his big heart off it, enticing a fan to call him a "role model":

One fan claimed that moving to Florida and joining the Buccaneers has helped the quarterback showcase more of his personality:

A Twitter user gave Brady plaudits for helping bring attention to finding a cure for cancer:

Another fan simply called him the greatest of all time:

Brady and the Buccaneers not only colored their hair for the cause, but they also donated $117,000 to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation:

It was a lovely gesture from the organization that undoubtedly spread a few cheers and made unforgettable memories for all those in attendance.

Buccaneers looking to reclaim the Super Bowl throne

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will now turn their attention to preparing for the 2022 NFL season. The team succumbed to eventual Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams, in the 2021 NFL playoffs. They will be looking to represent the NFC in the big game for the second time in three seasons.

Brady is hunting for an unprecedented eighth Super Bowl ring to further his status as the greatest player in the history of the NFL. Pre-season is less than two months away and teams will now put their preparations into overdrive ahead of the 2022 campaign.

