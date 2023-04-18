The 2023 NFL Draft begins next Thursday night at 8:00PM as the first-round will take place in Kansas City, Missouri. The Carolina Panthers hold the first-overall pick with the Houston Texans picking right after them with the second-overall pick.

After finishing the 3-14 season and not having a franchise quarterback, many expect Houston to select a quarterback in the draft. However, in the last few days, there have been more and more rumors of the team possibly trading the pick or selecting a different position from quarterback.

Upon hearing these rumors, journalist Bomani Jones reacted to the news and can't see how Houston wouldn't draft a quarterback.

Jones Tweeted:

"Wait, are we really believing the Texans won't take a qb at 2? i realize the team's propensity for stupidity, but that's not possible, is it?"

bomani @bomani_jones Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



"We've heard quarterbacks go 1, 2, 3, 4.. in this Draft, that's not going to happen, I believe."



Adds the Update: A QB isn't expected to be drafted after the 1st overall pick until at least the 4th pick, per @AdamSchefter "We've heard quarterbacks go 1, 2, 3, 4.. in this Draft, that's not going to happen, I believe."Adds the #Colts could get the second best QB in the Draft at #4. Update: A QB isn't expected to be drafted after the 1st overall pick until at least the 4th pick, per @AdamSchefter"We've heard quarterbacks go 1, 2, 3, 4.. in this Draft, that's not going to happen, I believe."Adds the #Colts could get the second best QB in the Draft at #4. https://t.co/kl8mvOzRwn wait, are we really believing the texans won't take a qb at 2? i realize the team's propensity for stupidity, but that's not possible, is it? twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman… wait, are we really believing the texans won't take a qb at 2? i realize the team's propensity for stupidity, but that's not possible, is it? twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman…

Jones has a valid point. It is hard to imagine the Texans not selecting a quarterback with a second-overall pick. They're still searching for their franchise QB after Deshaun Watson last played with them during the 2020 season.

They drafted Davis Mills in the third-round of the 2021 NFL Draft and has been the team's primary starter the last two seasons.

He's led Houston to a 5-20-1 record as a starter and hasn't shown that he can be a reliable franchise quarterback.

Mills was even benched late into the season by backup Kyle Allen. Tyrod Taylor played six games with the team in 2021, but is no longer on the roster.

Who could Houston Texans target with the second-overall pick?

Tyree Wilson during 2023 NFL Combine

The NFL Draft is full of surprises, and there will be many surprises next Thursday night. The first big surprise could be what the Houston Texans decide to do with the second-overall pick.

Will they select a QB? Will they draft a defensive player? Or will they trade the pick? All options are on the table.

Yesterday, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that Houston GM Nick Caserio said that teams have been calling to trade up and that they're open for business.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet



"Are we open for business? We're open to listening." #Texans GM Nick Caserio says at his pre-draft press conference that he's received calls from teams looking to trade up to No. 2."Are we open for business? We're open to listening." #Texans GM Nick Caserio says at his pre-draft press conference that he's received calls from teams looking to trade up to No. 2. "Are we open for business? We're open to listening."

The Texans are reportedly very high on Texas Tech DE, Tyree Wilson. Senior writer Peter King wouldn't be surprised if Houston selects him with the second-overall pick.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



An NFL coach with a top 10 pick said: “Tyree Wilson will be a better pro than Will Anderson.", per



King adds that he wouldn't be surprised if Wilson is picked ahead of Anderson, possibly by the There are questions on who's the better Edge in the 2023 Draft.An NFL coach with a top 10 pick said: “Tyree Wilson will be a better pro than Will Anderson.", per @peter_king King adds that he wouldn't be surprised if Wilson is picked ahead of Anderson, possibly by the #Texans There are questions on who's the better Edge in the 2023 Draft.An NFL coach with a top 10 pick said: “Tyree Wilson will be a better pro than Will Anderson.", per @peter_kingKing adds that he wouldn't be surprised if Wilson is picked ahead of Anderson, possibly by the #Texans https://t.co/YPfVTJD4Zk

Houston could also target highly-productive Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr.

Who do you think Houston will select in the draft?

