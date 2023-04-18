The 2023 NFL Draft begins next Thursday night at 8:00PM as the first-round will take place in Kansas City, Missouri. The Carolina Panthers hold the first-overall pick with the Houston Texans picking right after them with the second-overall pick.
After finishing the 3-14 season and not having a franchise quarterback, many expect Houston to select a quarterback in the draft. However, in the last few days, there have been more and more rumors of the team possibly trading the pick or selecting a different position from quarterback.
Upon hearing these rumors, journalist Bomani Jones reacted to the news and can't see how Houston wouldn't draft a quarterback.
Jones Tweeted:
"Wait, are we really believing the Texans won't take a qb at 2? i realize the team's propensity for stupidity, but that's not possible, is it?"
Jones has a valid point. It is hard to imagine the Texans not selecting a quarterback with a second-overall pick. They're still searching for their franchise QB after Deshaun Watson last played with them during the 2020 season.
They drafted Davis Mills in the third-round of the 2021 NFL Draft and has been the team's primary starter the last two seasons.
He's led Houston to a 5-20-1 record as a starter and hasn't shown that he can be a reliable franchise quarterback.
Mills was even benched late into the season by backup Kyle Allen. Tyrod Taylor played six games with the team in 2021, but is no longer on the roster.
Who could Houston Texans target with the second-overall pick?
The NFL Draft is full of surprises, and there will be many surprises next Thursday night. The first big surprise could be what the Houston Texans decide to do with the second-overall pick.
Will they select a QB? Will they draft a defensive player? Or will they trade the pick? All options are on the table.
Yesterday, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that Houston GM Nick Caserio said that teams have been calling to trade up and that they're open for business.
The Texans are reportedly very high on Texas Tech DE, Tyree Wilson. Senior writer Peter King wouldn't be surprised if Houston selects him with the second-overall pick.
Houston could also target highly-productive Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr.
Who do you think Houston will select in the draft?
If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Bomani Jones and H/T Sportskeeda
Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator