The Indianapolis Colts have many options at pick number four in the 2023 NFL Draft, and owner Jim Irsay explained that clearly.

On Sunday afternoon, Irsay tweeted out the Colts' options at pick number four in the draft. He mentioned all the possible options which include drafting a QB, trading up to draft a QB, trading down and maybe taking a QB, or not taking a QB.

He also posted four pictures of the top-four QB prospects in Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson, and Will Levis.

"For the '23 draft, we have many options. With the #4 pick, we could stay put and take a QB—-or trade up and take a QB—-OR trade down and MAYBE take a QB—-Or NOT. All options on the table, but we like our position and are very excited. Fire up!"

Jim Irsay @JimIrsay

Jim Irsay @JimIrsay

All options on the table, but we like our position and are very excited. Fire up! For the '23 draft, we have many options. With the #4 pick, we could stay put and take a QB—-or trade up and take a QB—-OR trade down and MAYBE take a QB—-Or NOT🙂All options on the table, but we like our position and are very excited. Fire up! 🏈 https://t.co/OMRpt2KkGI

Not every day an NFL or any sports owner tweets out their plans for what they're going to do in the draft. Irsay is known to be a vocal guy, and he could have made the tweet as a smoke screen to try and get a team to trade up for the pick.

NFL fans react to Jim Irsay's draft-day plans Tweet

NFL fans roasted Jim Irsay for his tweet about what the Colts could possibly do at pick number four. Some thought it was odd for an NFL owner to disclose their plans.

Here's what fans had to say about Irsay's tweet:

Isaac @philly_isaac Jim Irsay @JimIrsay

Isaac @philly_isaac Jim Irsay @JimIrsay

This has to be one of the worst tweets by an NFL owner twitter.com/jimirsay/statu…

Hunter @HunterCaleb98 Jim Irsay @JimIrsay

Hunter @HunterCaleb98 Jim Irsay @JimIrsay

I can't wait for the Colts to take one of these guys and watch twitter have a melt down. Lol twitter.com/jimirsay/statu… https://t.co/DVeCjCLTrA

WBG84 @WBG84 Jim Irsay @JimIrsay

WBG84 @WBG84 Jim Irsay @JimIrsay

What Chris Ballard must be thinking twitter.com/JimIrsay/statu… https://t.co/7aBotkDgbx

Sons of Swoop Podcast @sonsofswoop Jim Irsay @JimIrsay

Sons of Swoop Podcast @sonsofswoop Jim Irsay @JimIrsay

Thank god the Eagles have a serious owner… twitter.com/jimirsay/statu…

Sam @sh3ck28 Jim Irsay @JimIrsay

Sam @sh3ck28 Jim Irsay @JimIrsay

Mr. Irsay, you are a menace for this. Especially with the pixelated images twitter.com/jimirsay/statu…

Nyperfox #BillsMafia (GABE DAVIS ENJOYER) @nyperfox



On the crack AGAIN Jim Irsay @JimIrsay

Nyperfox #BillsMafia (GABE DAVIS ENJOYER) @nyperfox

On the crack AGAIN Jim Irsay @JimIrsay

What is he blabbering about 😭On the crack AGAIN twitter.com/JimIrsay/statu…

Zach Hicks @ZachHicks2 Jim Irsay @JimIrsay

Zach Hicks @ZachHicks2 Jim Irsay @JimIrsay

INTERESTING order of pictures there Jimmy twitter.com/jimirsay/statu…

FFSN NFL @FFSN_NFL Jim Irsay @JimIrsay

FFSN NFL @FFSN_NFL Jim Irsay @JimIrsay

This is an NFL owner… twitter.com/jimirsay/statu…

Ellis @e11isbk Jim Irsay @JimIrsay

Ellis @e11isbk Jim Irsay @JimIrsay

This is so… odd twitter.com/jimirsay/statu…

Hamza @hammytakes Jim Irsay @JimIrsay

Hamza @hammytakes Jim Irsay @JimIrsay

What other owner comes on social media and says this? I'm just curious twitter.com/jimirsay/statu…

Mike DeFabo @MikeDeFabo Jim Irsay @JimIrsay

Mike DeFabo @MikeDeFabo Jim Irsay @JimIrsay

Jim Irsay rn twitter.com/jimirsay/statu… https://t.co/r6JHL25rqb

Isaac 🦆 @Isaacmr01 Jim Irsay @JimIrsay

Isaac 🦆 @Isaacmr01 Jim Irsay @JimIrsay

this a weird tweet from an owner idk why twitter.com/jimirsay/statu…

Like Jim Irsay stated, the Indianapolis Colts have many options at pick number four

Jim Irsay during Tennessee Titans v Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have a plethora of options with the number-four overall pick.

The Colts need a new quarterback. They released Matt Ryan this off-season and haven't had a franchise quarterback since Andre Luck retired in 2018.

Selecting a quarterback number four is a big option, and Irsay showed that in his tweet. However, a quarterback of their liking could be gone by pick number three, which could force the Colts to try to trade down or select another position at number four.

Who do you think the Indianapolis Colts will select at pick number four?

