The Indianapolis Colts have many options at pick number four in the 2023 NFL Draft, and owner Jim Irsay explained that clearly.
On Sunday afternoon, Irsay tweeted out the Colts' options at pick number four in the draft. He mentioned all the possible options which include drafting a QB, trading up to draft a QB, trading down and maybe taking a QB, or not taking a QB.
He also posted four pictures of the top-four QB prospects in Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson, and Will Levis.
"For the '23 draft, we have many options. With the #4 pick, we could stay put and take a QB—-or trade up and take a QB—-OR trade down and MAYBE take a QB—-Or NOT. All options on the table, but we like our position and are very excited. Fire up!"
Not every day an NFL or any sports owner tweets out their plans for what they're going to do in the draft. Irsay is known to be a vocal guy, and he could have made the tweet as a smoke screen to try and get a team to trade up for the pick.
NFL fans roasted Jim Irsay for his tweet about what the Colts could possibly do at pick number four. Some thought it was odd for an NFL owner to disclose their plans.
The Indianapolis Colts have a plethora of options with the number-four overall pick.
The Colts need a new quarterback. They released Matt Ryan this off-season and haven't had a franchise quarterback since Andre Luck retired in 2018.
Selecting a quarterback number four is a big option, and Irsay showed that in his tweet. However, a quarterback of their liking could be gone by pick number three, which could force the Colts to try to trade down or select another position at number four.
Who do you think the Indianapolis Colts will select at pick number four?
