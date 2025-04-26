"Proud of you my love" - Jack Bech's girlfriend Kylie Young erupts in joy as Raiders draft WR as No. 58 pick

Former TCU wide receiver Jack Bech was picked by the Las Vegas Raiders as the 58th overall pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Friday. Right after the big news, his girlfriend, Kylie Young, shared her excitement on Instagram. She reposted the Raiders’ official post about the draft to her story and wrote:

Ad

“My RAIDER!!! Beyond proud of you, my love."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kylie was there at the draft, which made the moment even more special. On Draft Day 2, she wore an off-shoulder white dress and looked stunning.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The first day of the draft was also Kylie’s 22nd birthday. Jack shared a sweet birthday message for her, which made it a double celebration.

He posted an old vacation photo of the two of them, where Kylie wore a blue bikini top and white pants, and Jack wore striped shorts, sunglasses, and a backward cap. In the post, Jack wrote:

Ad

“Happy birthday to my best friend. I love you so much and I can’t wait to share this day with you. You mean more to me than you will ever know, I love you Ky.”

Jack Bech professes love for GF Kylie as 2025 NFL Draft aligns with another special date (Image Credit: Bech/IG)

Just a day before Round 1, Kylie had shared some sweet moments with Jack.

Ad

Jack Bech had a unique way of honoring his late brother, Tiger Bech, on Draft Day

Jack Bech wanted to honor his late brother, Tiger, on NFL Draft Day. The former Princeton wide receiver passed away in a terror attack in New Orleans on December 31.

In an interview on The Pivot Podcast, Jack shared that he wore Martin’s watch during the 2025 NFL Draft. It was the same watch Martin was wearing when he died, and Jack said it still has dried blood on it. He doesn't plan to clean or fix it because it holds deep meaning for him.

Ad

Jack said the watch reminds him to stay strong and keep going, no matter what.

He also shared that losing Tiger gave him a kind of strength, something he called a “superpower” that helped push him forward on his football journey.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oindrila Chowdhury Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets at St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.



Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field, with publications such as The Sports Rush, Pinkvilla, Odds Scanner, Hindustan Times Digital Streams, Thrillophillia.com, and Trade Brains.



She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.



Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.



When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion. Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.