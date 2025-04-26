"Proud of you my love" - Jack Bech's girlfriend Kylie Young erupts in joy as Raiders draft WR as No. 58 pick

Former TCU wide receiver Jack Bech was picked by the Las Vegas Raiders as the 58th overall pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Friday. Right after the big news, his girlfriend, Kylie Young, shared her excitement on Instagram. She reposted the Raiders’ official post about the draft to her story and wrote:
“My RAIDER!!! Beyond proud of you, my love."
Kylie was there at the draft, which made the moment even more special. On Draft Day 2, she wore an off-shoulder white dress and looked stunning.
The first day of the draft was also Kylie’s 22nd birthday. Jack shared a sweet birthday message for her, which made it a double celebration.
He posted an old vacation photo of the two of them, where Kylie wore a blue bikini top and white pants, and Jack wore striped shorts, sunglasses, and a backward cap. In the post, Jack wrote:
“Happy birthday to my best friend. I love you so much and I can’t wait to share this day with you. You mean more to me than you will ever know, I love you Ky.”
Just a day before Round 1, Kylie had shared some sweet moments with Jack.
Jack Bech had a unique way of honoring his late brother, Tiger Bech, on Draft Day
Jack Bech wanted to honor his late brother, Tiger, on NFL Draft Day. The former Princeton wide receiver passed away in a terror attack in New Orleans on December 31.
In an interview on The Pivot Podcast, Jack shared that he wore Martin’s watch during the 2025 NFL Draft. It was the same watch Martin was wearing when he died, and Jack said it still has dried blood on it. He doesn't plan to clean or fix it because it holds deep meaning for him.
Jack said the watch reminds him to stay strong and keep going, no matter what.
He also shared that losing Tiger gave him a kind of strength, something he called a “superpower” that helped push him forward on his football journey.
