Puka Nacua claims 49ers' Super Bowl window will close if Brock Purdy gets $50,000,000 contract extension

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua voiced concerns about the San Francisco 49ers’ potential contract extension for quarterback Brock Purdy.

Speaking on the Games With Names podcast alongside former NFL wide receiver Julian Edelman, Nacua suggested that awarding Purdy a $50 million annual contract could hinder the team's Super Bowl prospects.

“If they pay him $50 million, that window is closing,” Nacua said. Edelman followed up, asking, “Brock Purdy, $50 million a year?” to which Nacua replied, “He seems like a smart guy. I don’t think they will go that high.”

Purdy has far exceeded expectations despite being the final pick of the 2022 NFL draft. He led the 49ers to a Super Bowl berth in just his second season, and now, he's in line for a significant payday. Reports suggest the 49ers could offer him a long-term extension north of $50 million per year, making him one of the highest-paid players in the league.

However, Nacua’s remarks underline a common concern among NFL teams. With significant salary-cap space dedicated to one player, teams are forced to part ways with other talented contributors, inevitably narrowing the window to chase championships.

Additionally, Nacua noted that while Purdy has delivered under center, the Niners’ overall depth is what made them dangerous, and that depth could be tested if resources are heavily tilted toward one player.

Are the 49ers making a mistake with a lucrative extension for Brock Purdy?

Roster moves this offseason already reflect San Francisco’s cap-conscious strategy. The team traded wide receiver Deebo Samuel and parted ways with standout defensive tackle Javon Hargrave to open up cap space ahead of Purdy’s pending deal.

It’s clear they’re preparing for a new era built around Purdy, but critics like Julian Edelman still wonder if it’s too soon and too steep.

“If it’s starting with a 5 in there, it’s going to be tough,” Edelman said, questioning whether Purdy has shown enough to justify a deal that big.

Others have pointed out that the team’s loaded supporting cast, including Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, and Brandon Aiyuk, has made Purdy’s job significantly easier.

Still, 49ers brass, including GM John Lynch, remain committed.

“We think he’s our guy,” Lynch said earlier this offseason. “And we’re going to do everything we can to make that work.”

As contract talks heat up, one thing is clear. Locking up Purdy could redefine the 49ers’ path, for better or worse.

