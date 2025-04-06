"They’re preparing to grossly overpay"- Mike Florio warns 49ers against extending Brock Purdy in $50,000,000 club

The San Francisco 49ers are reportedly on the verge of offering quarterback Brock Purdy a substantial contract extension, potentially placing him among the NFL’s highest-paid players. While many view this as a natural progression for Purdy, not everyone is convinced it’s the right move.

ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio has voiced his concerns, suggesting that the team might be acting prematurely. He points out how it took six years to find a reliable quarterback. Now that they’ve identified Purdy as their guy, Florio warns they might be on the brink of overcompensating him.

“Under coach Kyle Shanahan and G.M. John Lynch, it took the 49ers six years to find an answer at the quarterback position. Now that they have one, it feels as if they’re preparing to grossly overpay him,” Florio remarked.

San Francisco 49ers should learn from Dallas Cowboys-Dak Prescott contract mess

Drawing parallels to the Dallas Cowboys’ handling of Dak Prescott’s contract, Florio suggests the Niners could adopt a more measured approach. The Cowboys utilized the franchise tag to extend negotiations, ensuring they were making a prudent financial decision.

Florio believes San Francisco might benefit from a similar strategy.

“The 49ers could do what the Cowboys did with Dak Prescott. Squat on the fourth year of his contract, tag him once, and then either pay him or tag him twice, knowing that he’ll become a free agent after the second tag,” he explained.

Interestingly, Florio didn’t hold back in pointing out that San Francisco now employs Mac Jones, who was reportedly Kyle Shanahan’s choice when the 49ers traded up to No. 3 overall in the 2021 NFL draft. Many thought the Niners were positioning themselves to take Jones before pivoting to Trey Lance.

Now, with Jones quietly waiting in the wings following his trade from New England, the franchise could theoretically explore a cheaper, more flexible path.

“Still, the 49ers now have Mac Jones. The guy Shanahan supposedly wanted when the 49ers traded up to No. 3 in 2021,” Florio said. “Why rush to fill Purdy’s pockets with more money than the last pick in the draft could ever dream to make when there are options?”

The Niners' management is undoubtedly aware of the financial implications of a significant contract extension. CEO Jed York has acknowledged the necessity of making roster sacrifices to accommodate Purdy’s prospective deal. Speaking to NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo, York stated:

“We knew that we had to make sacrifices around the roster to make sure that you can pay a quarterback. It’s just math.”

The benefits of securing Purdy’s services long-term against the potential financial strain on the team’s overall composition need to be examined. The coming months will reveal whether San Francisco opts for immediate commitment or a more cautious, evaluative approach.

