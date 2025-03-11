“Pull up the contracts”: NFL analyst predicts Giants' financial firepower hijacking Aaron Rodgers’ move to Steelers

If the New York Giants want Aaron Rodgers, they'll have to make him an offer he can't refuse. NFL analyst Mike Florio believes that needs to happen for the former four-time NFL MVP to come to the NFC East team rather than the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are reportedly the front runners to sign him.

On Monday's edition of "Pro Football Talk," Florio said:

"He wants to play for the Steelers. ... The Giants could still snatch him by making the kind of financial offer that isn't in the same ballpark as where the Steelers are now.

"I don't know where the Steelers are going to be earlier today. We have a semi-educated guess of two years, $90 million, with $40 million fully guaranteed at signing. It sounds like a lot, but pull up the contracts. Pull up the average annual value of some of the highest-paid quarterbacks and ask yourselves, 'Do they compare to Aaron Rodgers right now?'" (1:40)

On Monday, the Buffalo Bills signed quarterback Josh Allen to a six-year, $330 million extension, $250 million of which is guaranteed. Allen will receive an annual salary of $55 million, the second highest among quarterbacks after Dak Prescott.

Rodgers was on par with the league MVP in many statistical categories this past season, putting up 3,897 passing yards, and Allen's was 3,731.

He also had a higher completion percentage, at 63.6%, compared to Allen’s 63.0%. At the same time, they each had 28 touchdown passes, though Allen only tossed six interceptions, while Rodgers had 11 behind center for the New York Jets.

Only once this decade has Prescott thrown for more yards than Rodgers, throwing for 4,516 in 2023, with the latter missing that season through injury.

Joining the Giants won't be easy for Aaron Rodgers

There’s a lot that makes sense about Aaron Rodgers joining the Steelers, seeing as head coach Mike Tomlin’s never had a losing season, and the team is coming off a playoff campaign in 2024. At the same time, Mike Florio believes Rodgers still has gas left in the tank.

"He still plays well when healthy. He’s got to stay within his physical abilities as it relates to movement because he could get himself injured again," Florio said. (2:20)

Rodgers missed most of the 2023 season with a torn Achilles tendon. Returning to New York to join the Giants, another team in need of a quarterback, would be a lot harder for Rodgers, but he loves a challenge.

"If the Giants blow him away, maybe he would be inclined to accept the fact that it won’t be as easy in New York. It won’t be much easier than it’s been the past couple of years in New York," Florio added. (3:42)

At the same time, Rodgers didn’t leave a great impression on the Jets during his time there and might want to have a story of redemption by helping improve a struggling Giants franchise that only won three games in 2024.

