On May 31, the popular Vikings fan X profile '@42Cyc' released some interesting news regarding new Minnesota QB J.J. McCarthy. According to the report, McCarthy has been getting compared to $330 million worth Buffalo Bills MVP QB Josh Allen this offseason.

"JJ McCarthy is drawing JOSH ALLEN comparisons for his elite Arm Strength 👀 Coaches are saying their play styles are extremely comparable with McCarthy just being "Slightly Faster" 🔥 The Vikings have a true SUPERSTAR ✨." the post said.

In response, some NFL fans made clear that they did not think that McCarthy could be compared to the MVP winner Allen at this point.

"Pump the brakes a tad." one fan wrote.

"😂 🤣." one fan wrote.

"I have been telling Vikings fans like @JCMoneyDesign that since they drafted him!." one fan wrote in support of the post.

Meanwhile, other NFL fans highlighted how Allen and McCarthy have different styles of game.

"I don’t want to see JJ running like Josh Allen. Allen is bigger & weighs a lot more than JJ. Let’s keep JJ as healthy as possible. It’s going to be another great season for the Vikings!!!" one fan wrote.

"Yeah he's quite a bit smaller than Allen. Can't really compare the two." one fan wrote.

"Looks like Kirk cousins." one fan compared McCarthy to.

J.J. McCarthy 2025 outlook

After being selected in the first round, No. 10 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, McCarthy was injured in the preseason last year and was forced to miss the entire 2024 campaign. However, that opportunity gave the former Michigan QB a chance to watch for a full season and learn both the Vikings system and from former QB Sam Darnold as well.

As a result, when the Vikings let Darnold depart to the Seattle Seahawks in free agency this offseason, it was clear that Minnesota believed that McCarthy was ready to take the next step as the starting QB of the franchise.

Although it is premature to compare a perennial MVP caliber QB with someone who has never played a snap at the professional level, it is clear that Vikings fans are excited for what their new QB could bring to the team in 2025.

