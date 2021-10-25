Dak Prescott injury: New report provides update on Cowboys QB's return

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are enjoying a bye week in Week 7 after winning a thrilling overtime victory of 35-29 over the much-inspired New England Patriots. During the final play, which included a game-winning touchdown pass from Prescott to receiver CeeDee Lamb, Prescott injured his calf.

After the game and during the post-game press conference, Prescott could be seen in a boot, which was done to support and protect the calf as the severity of the injury was unknown at the time.

With the calf injury coming at the tail end of the game, just when will Dak Prescott be available to return to the Cowboys?

Rapoport provides status update on Dak Prescott

According to NFL analyst Ian Rapoport, Prescott has spent a good amount of the bye week training in the pool under the direction of Jim Maurer, head athletic trainer, and Britt Brown, director of rehabilitation.

Prescott is not expected to participate in Monday’s practice. However, he is expected to be a go for practice on Wednesday.

Prescott’s training has mostly been in the pool so he will not re-aggravate the injury to his calf. After the game last week, Prescott mentioned that if the game had been of more importance or if it had to go longer, he would not have had a problem finishing the game.

Upon Prescott’s return, how far can he take the Cowboys this year?

Currently, Dak Prescott has thrown himself (pun intended) into the early race for NFL MVP. His numbers for the year are evident in this assertion, as he has thrown for 1,813 yards, 16 touchdowns and only four interceptions.

Perhaps what is most eye-opening is Prescott’s completion percentage of 73.1%. This presently stands as being better than his previous season-high for completion percentage at 68.0, which was last year before his season-ending ankle fracture.

So far this season, the Cowboys seem to have found the right balance of passing and rushing as running backs Ezekiel Elliot and Tony Pollard have complimented Prescott well.

The offensive line has seemingly gotten their swag and nasty streak back as they are mauling opposing defensive linemen.

For good measure and not to be outdone, the defense of the Cowboys has been a revelation this season. Rookie Micah Parsons has been magnificent playing linebacker as well as an edge rusher.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs leads the league with seven interceptions in six games, and is providing the help on the back end that the Cowboys have missed since the days of “primetime” Deion Sanders.

Yes, things are looking up right now for Prescott and the Cowboys. They face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8 of the NFL season.

