"Quality men" - NFL fans react as Eagles players lift terror attack survivor onto Super Bowl Parade bus

Philadelphia Eagles offensive linemen Jordan Mailata, Cam Jurgens and Landon Dickerson displayed an act fans raved about during Friday's Super Bowl parade. The trio spotted Ryan Quigley, a survivor of the New Year's Eve terror attack in New Orleans, and lifted him onto their team bus.

Quigley lost his best friend and former Princeton football teammate Tiger Bech in the attack while suffering multiple broken bones.

The Eagles' connection with Quigley began immediately after the New Year's Eve attack. The team reached out upon learning both victims were devoted Eagles supporters. They later invited him to New Orleans for the Super Bowl.

Fans immediately took to X to express their admiration for the team's gesture.

"I cried when I saw him at the podium. This team is everything," one fan said.

"TFS. I have nothing but respect for this organization and their athletes for demonstrating true class, appreciative of the support of their fans and their city, and for going above and beyond recognizing Ryan," another fan wrote.

"Hard pressed to find another team this close, this successful while embracing the fans," one fan commented.

Supporters praised the team's consistent support of Quigley throughout his recovery.

"Quality men. They're truly deserving of all the wonderful things they've accomplished," a fan commented.

"Can't believe I hadn't seen this. The way sports can bring people together is awesome to see!" another fan commented.

"This is so awesome!" a fan said.

Eagles stars share the stage with Ryan Quigley at Super Bowl Parade

The Valentine's Day parade celebrations, as reported by 6abc Action News, culminated at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Eagles running back Saquon Barkley shared the stage with Ryan Quigley and delivered a powerful message.

"One thing I've learned from being here for a short period of time is that you guys are tough, you guys are resilient, and you guys know how 'expletive' fight," Barkley said. "No one I know better than that more than my boy Ryan."

Quigley, speaking to Alex Coffey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, revealed the impact of the Eagles' support.

"I feel like the Eagles are truly family," Quigley said. "I feel like some of these guys are my best friends now."

He added that their gestures provided emotional support during his darkest moments.

"It's kept my mind off of some really dark things," Quigley said. "I don't even think they know the impact that they've had on the Bech family and myself."

The day reached its peak when Quigley took the microphone at the Rocky Steps. Leading thousands of fans, he embodied Philadelphia's fighting spirit.

"This city overcomes everything. Say (it) with me, 'E-A-G-L-E-S Eagles!'" Quigley said.

