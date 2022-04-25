Watch: Running back pulls off a dime while being flipped over during Fan Controlled Football game

The FCF or Fan Controlled Football has seen some sensational plays be made. From the skillful to the outrageous, the fans have seen it all, or so they thought.

A play that happened between the Should Been Stars and the Beasts has produced, perhaps, the most wild and exciting play in the competition's existence.

On a toss play, running back LaDarius Galloway took the ball and was looking for open space. However, once he saw that there was none, he decided to jump up and throw the football while having his legs taken out from underneath him.

The best part? He threw a touchdown while being hit. Watch the incredible play below.

The commentary team was in disbelief at what they had just witnessed. One commentator said:

“I did not know he had trick plays. He gets on the edge. He gets hit, flipped and still delivers a dime right there to Calvin. He is used to hurdling, so he just hurdled and got it up into the air and made sure that Calvin was able to catch it.”

Another commentator said it reminded him of a Madden play.

“That was like one of those animations in Madden, and you’re like, how does that work? I hit everything but his arm, and it still flicks like 40 yards down field.”

Fan Controlled Football: A superb spectacle

FCF has seen its fair share of highlight plays

Fan Controlled Football is superb viewing, and it has given its players a license to be flashy and make highlight plays, and it sure has worked out so far. This is, perhaps, because it is the fans who are calling the plays. Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Menziel plays in the league, along with NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens.

With different rules and plays, the Fan Controlled Football League is never short on excitement, and going by the play from Galloway, it may just bring in more viewers and fans to the game.

