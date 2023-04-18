Quentin Johnston 40 time: Is TCU star faster than Jaylen Waddle?

Quentin Johnston, who was projected to go in the first round, had a strong Pro Day after visiting several franchises. During his pro day, he ran a 40-yard sprint in under 4.50 seconds, recording an official time of 4.49. However, several scouts timed him as quick as 4.46.

Johnston had previously skipped the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, where he had recorded results in the broad jump and the vertical jump that were in the 99th and 95th percentiles, respectively. How that compares to many speedsters in the NFL has been a common question among fans.

The ability to move quickly may be the most powerful tool on the field of play. Regardless of how huge or powerful a player is, they will not be much use if they cannot catch up to the person carrying the ball.

The emphasis placed on 40-yard dash speeds for NFL recruits illustrates how important quickness is. It's unquestionably the most significant activity at the yearly NFL Combine and one of the most well-liked by fans.

All 32 NFL teams were present at TCU's pro day, which took place in late March. Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson at cornerback and guard Steve Avila at guard are just two of the Horned Frogs' many draft hopefuls. Quentin Johnston, a wide receiver who could be selected in the first round, is the most anticipated.

How does Quentin Johnston compare to Jaylen Waddle in terms of speed?

Two of the NFL's quickest players are Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Most other players in the league cannot match either of them in terms of pace. They also contribute to the Miami Dolphins having one of the league's most dynamic offenses.

Jaylen Waddle set a record for the 40-yard sprint during the University of Kentucky's Homecoming Game in October 2017 with a time of 4:09. This amazing achievement garnered international attention.

In addition, Jaylen Waddle finished third among running backs in the 40-yard sprint at the 2017 NFL Combine with a time of 4.37 seconds. With a 21.78 on his 57-yard catch against the Carolina Panthers at Hard Rock Stadium, Waddle recorded the seventh-highest mph in the NFL in 2021–2022.

It's clear from Quentin Johnston and Jaylen Waddle's 40-yard dash records that Waddle outperforms the TCU prospect. However, more details might be required to draw a conclusion.

