"Quincy Williams clearly threw a punch": NFL fans react as Giants-Jets joint practice erupts into fight

The New York Giants and the New York Jets' joint practice session on Wednesday morning took an unexpected turn. The two teams were training together ahead of their preseason clash on Saturday. Near the end of the practice session, a brawl erupted between the players.In a video shared by Giants Nation Show's X(formerly Twitter) handle, both squads can be seen fighting. While some tried to calm the situation, most of the players, both standing and on the floor, were going at each other. Referees and coaching staff had to intervene to separate the two squads.Apparently, the fight began with a tangle between Will McDonald IV and Greg Van Roten. The 2025 NFL draft's fifth-round pick, Marcus Mbow, also hopped in. Russell Wilson and Aaron Stinnie tried to get things under control while others stared down each other.&quot;Giants Jets FIGHTING,&quot; the caption read.Fans rushed to the comment section to share their reaction to the fight.&quot;Quincy Williams clearly threw a punch at the beginning on the right side,&quot; one user commented.Liam Schaffroth @liam_schaffrothLINK@GiantsNationPod @BobbySkinner_ Quincy Williams clearly threw a punch at the beginning on the right sideMore fans pointed out some other players who were a bit more involved.&quot;Was that dex throwing hammer punches,&quot; a fan said.NFL Turkmenistan @NFLTurkmenistanLINK@GiantsNationPod Was that dex throwing hammer punches&quot;Mbow is so nasty I love it,&quot; another added.noooo @AKA_jobozoLINK@GiantsNationPod Mbow is so nasty I love it&quot;'I don’t think it was Mbow, I think it’s #71' Idk who said that but Yikes,&quot; one user wrote.Brayden Gonseth @Brayden_GonsethLINK@GiantsNationPod “I don’t think it was Mbow, I think it’s #71” Idk who said that but YikesSome users shared some interesting observations of the brawl.&quot;Michael Clemons wanted to practice his personal fouls and Quincy Williams kept him away,&quot; a comment read.JR @HennySkyWalkerLINK@GiantsNationPod Michael Clemons wanted to practice his personal fouls and Quincy Williams kept him away.&quot;Schoen not phased at all 😂,&quot; another fan posted.OfMiceandMatt @breadstickzzzLINK@GiantsNationPod Schoen not phased at all 😂The Jets are coming off a 30-10 preseason opener win against the Packers. The Giants also kicked off the preseason in style, defeating the Buffalo Bills, 34-25. The Giants will host the Jets at MetLife Stadium on Saturday. These two sides are not scheduled to face each other in the regular season.Jets QB Justin Fields on Giants rookie Abdul CarterAbdul Carter is one of the most anticipated rookies entering the 2025 NFL season. The former Penn State Nittany Lions star is coming off a unanimous All-America, First-team All-Big Ten and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honor. He was drafted No. 3 by the Giants in this year's NFL draft.Justin Fields was full of praise for the 21-year-old at the end of Tuesday's first joint practice session.&quot;I think they're [Giants' defense] really good. Abdul -- he's good, too. He can move around a lot. . . They're going to be really good up front,&quot; Fields said.Carter did a brilliant job in his first outing in the NFL. He played only six snaps against the Bills but managed to generate three QB pressures on his three pass rushes. He has signed a four-year, $45,255,180 rookie contract with the Giants. The youngster is expected to play a crucial role as the Giants hope to bounce back from a 3-14 season.