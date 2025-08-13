"Quincy Williams clearly threw a punch": NFL fans react as Giants-Jets joint practice erupts into fight

  • home icon
By Nishant
Published Aug 13, 2025
The New York Giants and the New York Jets' joint practice session on Wednesday morning took an unexpected turn. The two teams were training together ahead of their preseason clash on Saturday. Near the end of the practice session, a brawl erupted between the players.

In a video shared by Giants Nation Show's X(formerly Twitter) handle, both squads can be seen fighting. While some tried to calm the situation, most of the players, both standing and on the floor, were going at each other. Referees and coaching staff had to intervene to separate the two squads.

Apparently, the fight began with a tangle between Will McDonald IV and Greg Van Roten. The 2025 NFL draft's fifth-round pick, Marcus Mbow, also hopped in. Russell Wilson and Aaron Stinnie tried to get things under control while others stared down each other.

"Giants Jets FIGHTING," the caption read.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fans rushed to the comment section to share their reaction to the fight.

"Quincy Williams clearly threw a punch at the beginning on the right side," one user commented.
More fans pointed out some other players who were a bit more involved.

"Was that dex throwing hammer punches," a fan said.
"Mbow is so nasty I love it," another added.
"'I don’t think it was Mbow, I think it’s #71' Idk who said that but Yikes," one user wrote.
Some users shared some interesting observations of the brawl.

"Michael Clemons wanted to practice his personal fouls and Quincy Williams kept him away," a comment read.
"Schoen not phased at all 😂," another fan posted.
The Jets are coming off a 30-10 preseason opener win against the Packers. The Giants also kicked off the preseason in style, defeating the Buffalo Bills, 34-25. The Giants will host the Jets at MetLife Stadium on Saturday. These two sides are not scheduled to face each other in the regular season.

Jets QB Justin Fields on Giants rookie Abdul Carter

Abdul Carter is one of the most anticipated rookies entering the 2025 NFL season. The former Penn State Nittany Lions star is coming off a unanimous All-America, First-team All-Big Ten and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honor. He was drafted No. 3 by the Giants in this year's NFL draft.

Justin Fields was full of praise for the 21-year-old at the end of Tuesday's first joint practice session.

"I think they're [Giants' defense] really good. Abdul -- he's good, too. He can move around a lot. . . They're going to be really good up front," Fields said.

Carter did a brilliant job in his first outing in the NFL. He played only six snaps against the Bills but managed to generate three QB pressures on his three pass rushes.

He has signed a four-year, $45,255,180 rookie contract with the Giants. The youngster is expected to play a crucial role as the Giants hope to bounce back from a 3-14 season.

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

