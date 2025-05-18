Quinn Ewers' GF, Madelyn Barnes, beams in pride as sister, Allison, accomplishes major career achievement

The weekend turned special for Miami Dolphins star Quinn Ewers' girlfriend, Madelyn Barnes, as she celebrated her sister Allison's graduation. Allison completed her Physician Assistant Program at Austin College and celebrated her career accomplishment with her family.

Madelyn Barnes paid a special tribute to her sister, with two adorable pictures from Allison's graduation day. In the first picture, Allison is spotted showing off her ID card, followed by a family picture of standing alongside her parents and Madelyn. Madelyn expressed her emotions about her sister's graduation as she wrote:

"Soon to be PA! Prettiest PA I've ever seen! She's single."

Quinn Ewers' GF Madelyn Barnes beams in pride as sister accomplishes major career goal (Image Credit: Barnes/IG)

"So proud. You're so smart!," Madelyn wrote in another IG story.

Allison Barnes also shared pictures from her graduation day on Instagram, featuring her memorable moments with her parents, Madelyn, grandparents and college mates. She captioned her post:

"Halfway to PA"

Almost a week before participating in her sister's special graduation day, Allison Barnes celebrated Mother's Day, sharing a special message for her mother Jennifer Guzik..

Quinn Ewers' GF, Madelyn Barnes, penned emotional tribute for Dolphins QB

In the seventh round of the 2025 NFL draft last month, the Miami Dolphins drafted Quinn Ewers as the 231st pick. A day later, Madelyn Barnes paid a special tribute to the quarterback.

The Instagram post featured a brief message from Barnes as she expressed her "overjoyed" emotions watching Ewers start his career in the NFL. She also attached an adorable picture of hugging Ewers while adorning his Dolphins cap, writing:

"So incredibly proud and overjoyed!! Quinn, you are so deserving of this and a whole lot more! You’re the most driven, dedicated, and genuine man both on and off the field. I’m so excited for this journey and to watch you live out your dreams. GO DOLPHINS!! Miami ain’t ready."

Earlier, Madelyn Barnes had got fired up about the Dolphins drafting the quarterback as the 231st pick as she clapped back at trolls for underestimating Ewers' potential.

