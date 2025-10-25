Miami Dolphins quarterback Quinn Ewers’ girlfriend, Madelyn Barnes, gave followers a sneak peek into her game day look as she cheered for the Oklahoma Sooners during their Week 9 clash against the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday.

Barnes posted a picture with her friend Olivia on Instagram and wrote a three-word message in the caption for the team:

“❤️☝🏻💋🏈 Beat Ole Miss! @oliviakashmore,” Barnes wrote.

In the picture, Ewers' GF was dressed in a full-length, red and white, geometric-patterned bodycon dress. She accessorized the outfit with minimal jewelry and styling her blonde hair in soft waves.

On the other hand, Barnes' friend Olivia wore an all-white outfit with a subtle heart pattern in brown and grey. She wore a long-sleeved, off-shoulder crop top paired with a matching long skirt and accessorised with a black crossbody bag.

Quinn Ewers’ GF Madelyn Barnes dons red bodycon dress as she cheers on Oklahoma to take down Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss[PHOTO] [IG/@madelynebarnes]

While Barnes made her support felt, it wasn't enough for Brent Venables' men to get past Lane Kiffin's team. The Rebels defeated the Sonners by a score of 34-26.

Madelyn Barnes turns heads in a pink mini dress as Quinn Ewers calls her ‘Gorgeous’

On October 13, Madelyn Barnes, shared a photo dump featuring her with her girl pals.

“6-0 was too good to be true🥲☝🏻💔,” she wrote in the IG caption.

Barnes looked stunning in a fitted, pale pink mini dress with a structured bodice. The dress features thin spaghetti straps and a straight neckline, giving it a sleek and elegant look. She paired the outfit with metallic pointed-toe heels, keeping accessories minimal.

The 22-year-old QB dropped a one-word message in the comments for his girlfriend and wrote:

“Gorgeous! 🤘.”

Madelyn Barnes turns heads in a pink mini dress as Quinn Ewers calls her ‘Gorgeous’ on IG [IG/@madelynbarnes]

The couple started dating in 2023, and Madelyn has always been supportive, attending Quinn Ewers’ games to cheer him on.

