New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is known for being different, and he got a lot of people offside when he spoke about his experiences with ayahuasca.

Rodgers made it known of the benefits he reaped after taking the plant-based psychedelic and even loosely attributed him winning the NFL MVP award due to it.

But will some of his Jets teammates join Rodgers the next time he goes on a trip, and what will it be like? On "Up & Adams, when Jets defensive star Quinnen Williams was asked which teammate would be the one to go with Rodgers on a trip, he said:

“I don't know. If we win the Super Bowl, I bet you the whole team goes. We all gonna go if we win the Super Bowl.”

So, there is the stipulation. The Jets first need to win the Super Bowl, and then the whole team will go with Rodgers. While it seems fun and good in theory, but Williams surely doesn't speak for all of his teammates. But the next time Rodgers goes on a retreat, he might have a few teammates with him.

Aaron Rodgers eyeing Super Bowl in New York?

In an ideal world, the Jets' acquisition of Aaron Rodgers leads to a Super Bowl win. While it sounds simple enough, the AFC is absolutely stacked with talented teams, all of whom harbor the same intention for the season: winning the Super Bowl.

If Rodgers and the Jets are to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, then getting past Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars and potentially the Denver Broncos is job one.

That feels like a tall order, and when looking at the AFC East, just getting out of the division that has the Bills and Dolphins looks to be a tough task. But that's why the Jets got Aaron Rodgers.

With the Jets being starved of success for so long, adding Rodgers no doubt creates a level of expectation not seen in years. Time will tell if he can live up to it.