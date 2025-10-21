  • home icon
  Quinton Bell's fiancée Brooke Miranda takes inspiration from Patrick Mahomes's wife Brittany to announce 3rd pregnancy

Quinton Bell's fiancée Brooke Miranda takes inspiration from Patrick Mahomes's wife Brittany to announce 3rd pregnancy

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 21, 2025 17:39 GMT
Quinton Bell and his fiancé Brooke had a similar pregnancy announcement to Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany. (Photos via Brooke Weiss' Instagram/ Getty Images)
Quinton Bell and his fiancé Brooke had a similar pregnancy announcement to Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany. (Photos via Brooke Weiss' Instagram/ Getty Images)

Quinton Bell and his fiancé, Brooke Miranda announced that they are expecting their third child. The Miami Dolphins linebacker and his fiancé shared the news in a post on Instagram on Monday with a pregnancy photo shoot.

Bell wore a monochromatic beige outfit, and his fiancé wore a long beige dress while their two sons wore matching brown two-piece outfits. The family posed for the photo as they took turns holding sonogram photos of their baby. In the joint Instagram post, the couple celebrated their impending 'party of 5' status.

"Soon to be party of 5 🤍" Brooke Weiss captioned the Instagram post.
The pregnancy photo shoot was reminiscent of Patrick and Brittany Mahomes announcement last year. The couple also posed for photos while wearing light tones and had a similar take on becoming a family of five. The Mahomes welcomed their third child, daughter Golden Raye, in January.

Quinton Bell and Brooke Miranda have two sons: two-year-old Quinton Jr. and one-year-old Beckham.

Quinton Bell's fiancé Brooke Miranda shared snaps of Dolphins gameday

The Miami Dolphins haven't had the season they had hoped for heading into 2025. The Dolphins are 1-6 through the first seven weeks of the season and are hopeful things will begin to look up soon.

Last week, Quinton Bell's fiancé, Brooke Miranda shared snapshots from a Miami Dolphins gameday. In the photos, she wore custom pants that not only featured the Dolphins orange and teal color scheme but also an image of Bell and his name featured on the fabric. She also wore a black tube top that featured the linebacker's autograph across the front of the shirt.

"& Sundays are for dressing up & photoshoots 💖" Brooke captioned the Instagram post.
Brooke posed for photos alongside the Miami Dolphins linebacker as well as their two children. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's wife, Annah Tagovailoa, also posed for one of the photos in the carousel. The linebacker has spent time on the Dolphins practice squad this season and was recently elevated to the active roster.

The Miami Dolphins have a road trip on the horizon as they get ready to face the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

