Quinton Bell's fiancée Brooke Miranda takes inspiration from Patrick Mahomes's wife Brittany to announce 3rd pregnancy

Quinton Bell and his fiancé, Brooke Miranda announced that they are expecting their third child. The Miami Dolphins linebacker and his fiancé shared the news in a post on Instagram on Monday with a pregnancy photo shoot. Bell wore a monochromatic beige outfit, and his fiancé wore a long beige dress while their two sons wore matching brown two-piece outfits. The family posed for the photo as they took turns holding sonogram photos of their baby. In the joint Instagram post, the couple celebrated their impending 'party of 5' status.&quot;Soon to be party of 5 🤍&quot; Brooke Weiss captioned the Instagram post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe pregnancy photo shoot was reminiscent of Patrick and Brittany Mahomes announcement last year. The couple also posed for photos while wearing light tones and had a similar take on becoming a family of five. The Mahomes welcomed their third child, daughter Golden Raye, in January. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostQuinton Bell and Brooke Miranda have two sons: two-year-old Quinton Jr. and one-year-old Beckham.Quinton Bell's fiancé Brooke Miranda shared snaps of Dolphins gamedayThe Miami Dolphins haven't had the season they had hoped for heading into 2025. The Dolphins are 1-6 through the first seven weeks of the season and are hopeful things will begin to look up soon. Last week, Quinton Bell's fiancé, Brooke Miranda shared snapshots from a Miami Dolphins gameday. In the photos, she wore custom pants that not only featured the Dolphins orange and teal color scheme but also an image of Bell and his name featured on the fabric. She also wore a black tube top that featured the linebacker's autograph across the front of the shirt. &quot;&amp; Sundays are for dressing up &amp; photoshoots 💖&quot; Brooke captioned the Instagram post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBrooke posed for photos alongside the Miami Dolphins linebacker as well as their two children. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's wife, Annah Tagovailoa, also posed for one of the photos in the carousel. The linebacker has spent time on the Dolphins practice squad this season and was recently elevated to the active roster. The Miami Dolphins have a road trip on the horizon as they get ready to face the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday.