"I will never understand the wives that get angry when their man is out there being active and playing sports" - Rachel Bush takes wild shot at sports wives

NFL star Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel Bush has often gained traction for her comments. Bush enjoys a good following of her own, accompanying Poyer at events and games. A recent tweet by the model was a dig at some sports wives, calling them out for complaining.

Bush made her comments via Twitter earlier this week. It was a candid take on sports wives, asking all of them to support their husbands. The tweet comes at a time when the NFL's star couple — Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady — are having some serious problems. Here's what she posted:

"I will never understand the wives that get angry when their man is out there being active and playing sports lol. I love that my man has a hobby and golfs. 1000 other things they could be doing that you wouldn’t like so just be happy and enjoy the sports."

Rachel @Rachel__Bush 1000 other things they could be doing that you wouldn’t like so just be happy and enjoy the sports I will never understand the wives that get angry when their man is out there being active and playing sports lol. I love that my man has a hobby and golfs1000 other things they could be doing that you wouldn’t like so just be happy and enjoy the sports I will never understand the wives that get angry when their man is out there being active and playing sports lol. I love that my man has a hobby and golfs 😂 1000 other things they could be doing that you wouldn’t like so just be happy and enjoy the sports 😂

Though Rachel Bush in no way hints at Bundchen directly, a connection could be drawn based on the timing. Bundchen was reportedly upset over Brady's decision to unretire and play another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bush has seldom shied away from making a statement, this time urging everyone to love their husbands for who they are. People who shared the tweet felt an instant connection to Bundchen, mentioning the same in their replies.

Was Rachel Bush commenting on the Tom Brady-Gisele Bundchen situation?

Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams

If you follow the NFL and its players, Brady's marital dispute has been in the constant limelight. The couple are not even staying together, with Gisele leaving their Florida home after the fight. The star quarterback is looking to reconcile, also trying to shine as a 'super dad'. Despite some past arguments, this rift could be serious. Reports of a possible divorce have also grabbed centerstage.

Of course, no one except the couple can confirm or deny. Bundchen even flew back to meet her children, but is yet to meet Brady himself. With the problem still going on, the pair remain separate. Fans have been speculating for some time, wondering if the model is now over Brady and his antics.

Rachel Bush's comments could be seen as some indirect advice. The model, who is married to the Buffalo Bills star, explained that their husbands could be doing anything else. Her's likes golf and football, so that's what she will enjoy.

The 24-year-old first connected with Poyer when he was playing for the Cleveland Browns. They tied the knot in 2018, and also have a daughter together. Interestingly, Bush was a freshman at Florida Atlantic University (FAU) when they met.

Rachel Bush graduated and has always enjoyed a good social media presence. Today, her Instagram boasts of around four million followers.

If you use any of the above quotes, please H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell