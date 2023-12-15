Jordan Poyer and Aaron Rodgers play for rival teams in the AFC East. Mostly playing safety, Poyer has also been a cornerback and linebacker since he joined the Buffalo Bills in 2017. Meanwhile, an Achilles injury derailed Rodgers’ first season with the New York Jets.

However, the two advocate the psychedelic drug Ayahuasca. Rodgers credited the Amazonian concoction for helping him complete his best seasons with the Green Bay Packers. Meanwhile, Poyer took it after a grueling 2022 season, and his wife, Rachel Bush, is thankful that he discovered it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Aaron Rodgers-endorsed drug helped Rachel Bush’s husband get better

According to The Athletic’s Dan Pompei, Jordan Poyer took a page off the Aaron Rodgers playbook. He tried Ayahuasca at the Resonance Retreat Center in Costa Rica. His wife had advised him to go on a “guys trip.” Instead, Poyer worked on his wellbeing after playing only 12 regular season games in 2022.

Rachel Bush noticed the effects of the drug on her husband. He became a better player, husband and human being. She shared this with Pompei:

“After he did ayahuasca, he became like my dream husband. I was nervous about what it would do to him, but he came back a totally new man, so appreciative of me and our family. His attention now is 100 percent on me, his family and his career.”

The All-Pro safety gathered interest in the drug when it appeared in conversations on his social media accounts. He signed up for it and was asked to consume only fish, chicken and salad. Poyer was also asked to practice yoga, which would help him should he experience anxiety attacks.

At first, Poyer didn’t understand what Rodgers was raving about. He described the drug as something that tastes like earth. However, he started experiencing its known effects: dreamlike experiences and altered consciousness.

The drug helped him get a better perspective on life. It also helped Poyer pay more attention to his family, children and more.

The ayahuasca experience helped Jordan Poyer encourage his teammates

The Buffalo Bills defense has been decimated by season-ending injuries to Tre’Davious White, Matt Milano and DaQuan Jones. However, Jordan Poyer didn’t compensate for the absence of these three players.

Instead, he has 46 solo tackles, three passes defended and a sack in 12 games. He is yet to have an interception in 2023 and finished with four last season. However, the defensive captain is helping his teammates shine by advocating sacrifice and toughness.

Those virtues helped Poyer and the Bills rediscover their groove. They have won two of their last three games, including their rematch against Aaron Rodgers’ team in Week 11. With four regular-season games left, the Bills will look to make the most of their fifth straight postseason appearance.