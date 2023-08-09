As Skip Bayless gears up for a newly revamped version of Undisputed, he will be joined by a couple of new faces. It was revealed that Lil Wayne will be frequently part of the show going forward, and later Richard Sherman was announced as the replacement for Shannon Sharpe.

Now it is being reported by Sports Business Journal that former ESPN sportscaster Rachel Nichols will be a part of the show. It is a huge career revival for Nichols who was let go by ESPN following her remarks about Malika Andrews.

Yahoo Sports @YahooSports



She'll join Richard Sherman and Lil Wayne when the show resumes on August 28



Rachel Nichols will feature with Skip Bayless on FS1's "Undisputed" per @SBJ.

She'll join Richard Sherman and Lil Wayne when the show resumes on August 28

When will Undisputed return?

Undisputed is set to return on August 28th after a very long break. The show hasn't aired since Shannon Sharpe left following the NBA finals.

Many people have called out Skip Bayless in recent months for spoiling the show. However, with the new additions that Bayless has made with Fox, it seems like the show is going nowhere.

Richard Sherman is a rising star in the media industry and many fans are already excited to see him sitting across Bayless. Moreover, there could be a few more surprising faces added to the mix in the coming months.

FOX can capitalize on ESPN's recent dismissal of a number of outstanding analysts in order to maintain the high quality of its most popular show.

Richard Sherman won't be a permanent member of Undisputed

As per reports, Richard Sherman will only be a part of 50-100 shows per year and will be heavily involved during football season. Since the show runs all year long, they might have to bring a couple more people to cover the NBA.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Richard Sherman will join "Undisputed" alongside Skip Bayless, per @AndrewMarchand

Sherman will also continue his current role with Amazon on TNF

The addition of Rachel Nichols is a step in the correct direction, but if FOX wants to compete with ESPN's First Take, they must go all out and recruit the most talented individuals.

Shannon Sharpe is expected to join ESPN soon which will certainly boost their ratings, and it will be interesting to see how many more tricks Skip Bayless has under his sleeve.