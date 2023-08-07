Richard Sherman replacing Shannon Sharpe to join Skip Bayless on Undisputed: Report

Richard Sherman, who was among the candidates to replace Shannon Sharpe on Undisputed has officially secured the vacant position.

As per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Sherman will join Skip Bayless for 50-100 shows during football season, and will also remain on Thursday Night Football's broadcasting booth.

Richard Sherman is an ideal replacement for Shannon Sharpe

Richard Sherman: San Francisco 49ers v Houston Texans

So far the contract hasn't been signed yet, but as per NYP, an agreement is in place for the former Seattle Seahawks star to join the successful show.

Ever since Shannon Sharpe left the show, there were doubts about whether FOX would be able to replace him, but with Sherman, they have got the right guy. He isn't afraid of anyone, and will not back down from Skip Bayless, as was evident during the duo's segment on First Take in 2013.

Sherman also has a brilliant podcast on Volume where he covered the last season of the NFL extensively and fans enjoyed how he broke down the game. He also has the entertainment factor which will result in immense success alongside Bayless.

Apart from Sherman, Lil Wayne will also be making appearances regularly on Undisputed as the show takes a new approach after a long successful run with Bayless and Sharpe.

Richard Sherman was among the long list of candidates to replace Shannon Sharpe

Miami Dolphins v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Following the departure of Shannon Sharpe, many high-profile names were linked to the vacant role at Undisputed. Apart from Sherman, the likes of LeSean McCoy, Emmanuel Acho, Nick Wright, Keyshawn Johnson, etc. were rumored to be among the long list of candidates.

Ultimately, Skip Bayless and Fox decided to go with Sherman as his past animosity towards Bayless would attract a lot of viewers. They are bound to engage in heating debates and that is what sells in the markets.

Overall it is a great decision from all parties involved, and it will certainly elevate Sherman's media career to newer heights just like it did with Shannon Sharpe. The show returns on 28th August, and fans are eagerly looking forward to it.