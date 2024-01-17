Radio host claims Tom Brady would be "atrocious" and Bill Belichick "terrible" if they went into broadcasting

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick are no longer members of the New England Patriots after 20+ seasons. Brady left the Patriots following the 2019 season, and Belichick and the team mutually agreed to part ways on Jan. 11.

While Brady has been retired for a season, he has plans to be a FOX Sports broadcaster starting in the fall of 2024. Belichick, on the other hand, doesn't have those notions, at least not right now. Belichick recently completed a head coaching interview with the Atlanta Falcons for their vacancy.

While Brady will enter the booth next season, and with Belichick looking for another job as a head coach, radio announcer Fred Tocucher doesn't think either would be a good broadcaster. During Tuesday's "Toucher and Hardy Show," Toucher gave his reasons why both Belichick and Brady would be terrible in the booth.

"No, I think he would be absolutely terrible, but someone would pay him (Bill Belichick)," Toucher said. "Being good at broadcasting has nothing to do with why they hire people for the broadcast; it really doesn’t.

"Tom Brady’s going to be atrocious at broadcasting, and he’s making more money than I’ll ever see in my entire. He’ll make more money in a year than I’ll see in my entire lifetime — including any money I make on investments."

That's quite the prediction from a current radio broadcaster to give about two of the most legendary icons in the NFL. We will find out soon if Brady will be a good broadcaster next season. Belichick never announced or said he has plans to broadcast, and while he's currently seeking opportunities to still coach, it seems like a move that would be unlikely in the future.

How much is Tom Brady getting paid from Fox Sports to be a broadcaster?

Tom Brady during NFC wild-card playoffs - Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Before Tom Brady came out of retirement the first time, he agreed to a lucrative 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox Sports to be their No. 1 color analyst.

The deal allowed Brady to continue playing football, and he was able to choose when he would begin his career in the booth. While Brady retired following the 2022 season, many thought he would jump in the booth in 2023.

Brady took the year off and said in an interview with Colin Cowherd that he intends to begin his broadcasting career in 2024.

Are you looking forward to hearing Tom Brady call football games in the near future? Let us know in the comments section below!