Radio show host calls out NFL "hypocrisy" after decision on 'Trump dance' celebration

After Donald Trump won the 47th presidential election, his famous, "Trump Dance," has become more popular.

The "Trump Dance," which is a motion of pumping both fists back and forth, has made its way to the sports world. Many NFL players are mimmicking the dance after a score or big play.

WFAN's Al Dukes has recently called out networks who cut the celebration off air, saying it's a hypocrisy for all of the coverage of players kneeling in the past.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“These networks cannot cut away from a celebration… when all you did is cover kneeling for years. It’s just a guy moving his arms.”

Trending

Expand Tweet

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, Tennessee Titans wide receviers Calvin Ridley and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, and Detroit Lions defenders Za'Darius Smith and Malcolm Rodriguez all celebrated with the dance over this past weekend. While people may be annoyed or agitated by the celebration, the NFL has no problem it.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told Front Office Sports there's no issue with the celebration as it doesn't violate any rules and it's up to the networks to cover the celebrations or televise them.

"There's no issue with a celebratory dance such as what took place [Sunday] or the previous week with the 49ers on Nov. 10. It's up to the networks to cover them as they see fit."

UFC fighter Jon Jones paid homage to the "Trump dance" after he TKO'd Stipe Miocic this weekend to retain the UFC heavyweight title

Jon Jones during UFC 309: Jones v Miocic - Source: Getty

The "Trump Dance" isn't being just celebrated by NFL athletes. The move made its way to the UFC Saturday with Trump in attendance for UFC 309.

After heavyweight Jon Jones retained his championship belt with a TKO against Stipe Miocic, he celebrated with the dance while pointing over to Trump. He then put his championship belt around Trump.

After scoring a goal against Jamaica on Monday, American soccer player and team captain Christian Pulisic celebrated with the Trump Dance. Several teammates joined in.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.