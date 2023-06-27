“That’s the bottom line” – Raiders catch strays as Travis Kelce dishes on 'The Match' with Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs star duo Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are set to appear at 'The Match'. The KC duo will face off against NBA Superstar teammates, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors, at the Wynn Golf Club on July 29.

The event will feature 12 holes and will be broadcasted on national television. This will be Kelce and Thompson's first appearances at 'The Match'.

Ahead of the big event, Kelce sent a stern warning to the GS duo while throwing shots at division rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders.

NFL reporter Steve Wyche caught Kelce in Vegas and asked him questions ahead of his matchup. Wyche asked if their matchup was a tune-up.

"Oh, this is a tune-up, yeah, this is the tune-up. We're still gonna try to come out here and win this thing but, we know when the lights are on, we're gonna show out."

Wyche then asked what Travis' message to Steph and Klay is right now. That's when Kelce roasted the Las Vegas Raiders.

"The message right now is we've never lost in Vegas. On the golf course, we won, as a team, we beat everybody at Justin Timberlake's golf tournament and then obviously the Raiders, haven't lost to the Raiders yet, I don't even wanna say yet, we just haven't lost in Vegas and that's the bottom line."

Kelce is right. Kansas City has never lost in Las Vegas. The last time the Chiefs lost to the Raiders was in October 2020, at Kansas City. The last time the Raiders won at home vs. the Chiefs was in 2017, when they were still playing in Oakland.

What is Travis Kelce's golf handicap?

Travis Kelce during American Century Championship - Round Two

Before participating in the 2022 American Century Championship, Travis Kelce had a handicap of 11. Patrick Mahomes has a handicap of 7.7 (via Golf.com).

This ranks second-best amongst active NFL players, as Aaron Rodgers has a score of 4.8. Steph Curry has an impressive .1 score with Thompson having a lower average of 15.

'The Match' will take place on June 29 at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted by TNT.

Who do you think will win The Match?

