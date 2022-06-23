NFL Rumors: Insider claims Raiders have no interest in signing former three-time All Pro 

As the season nears closer each and every day, many valuable veteran free agents are still left on the market, including defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. Suh has been one of the best defensive tackles since entering the league in 2010, and is still productive nearly 10 years later.

One of the teams Suh was interested in joining in free agency was the Las Vegas Raiders. Josina Anderson reported that the Raiders aren't interested in adding Suh.

Anderson Tweeted:

"While the market will continue to crystallize for Ndamukong Suh's services as the season draws near, I'm told the Raiders are not currently in pursuit, per league source. Suh can provide value to any nuumber of NFL defenses."

Suh recently said on ESPN that the Buccaneers were ruled out as an option to return back with them, and would like to continue playing.

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter Tweeted:

"And @NdamukongSuh on ESPN2’s NFL Live, on where he might be in the future: “It looks like the Bucs are out of the picture. But Suh did say he would like to continue playing."

At the age of 35, Suh will be entering his 13th season in the league and is still a productive defensive starter. Last season, he had 13 quarterback hits, 27 tackles, along with six sacks in 17 games. In three seasons with Tampa Bay, Suh recorded 15.5 sacks, 64 tackles, 1 forced fumble, and 5 fumble recoveries.

Suh is a five-time All-Pro (three first teams, two second teams). His other accoloades are five-time Pro Bowler, Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2010 and a Super Bowl champion.

He has 70.5 career sacks, 387 tackles, 5 forced fumbles, and 9 fumble recoveries. Whoever signs him will add a solid veteran to the defensive line.

Tampa Bay will have to fill a big void if Suh is true to his word.

The Las Vegas Raiders defensive line will feature Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones this season

Las Vegas Raiders v Los Angeles Chargers

Although Suh is interested in joining Las Vegas, they seem to be alright with the group that they have on the defensive line.

In the off-season, they extended defensive end Maxx Crosby to a four-year, $98 million extension.

They also added defensive end Chandler Jones in free agency. Las Vegas inked Jones to a three-year, $51 million contract.

It makes sense why they are okay not signing Suh with the money they have spent on the defensive line this off-season.

