Raiders owner Tom Brady shares his POV on controversial ownership rules being overturned for FOX analyst

Tom Brady became a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders last year. He had also signed a multi-million-dollar broadcasting contract with FOX as an analyst and made his debut last season.

However, there were several restrictions placed on the seven-time Super Bowl champion for being a minority owner in the league. Brady wasn't allowed near other team facilities and practices. Last Wednesday, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy confirmed that these restrictions will be lifted for the upcoming season.

On Monday, Tom Brady shared his perspective on the whole situation during an interview with PFF's Chris Collinsworth.

"I would listen to press conferences all week anyway," Brady said. "Whether it's the weekly, you know coaches press conference that he has to do on a Wednesday or Friday, I listen to that. The players all speak to the media. So, it's not like you're forcing players to answer a question. You know, I've always felt like if I ask a question, they don't want to answer it, I have no problem.

"The only thing I want to do is get insight into the game, to help the viewers understand the game a little bit better. I also, I think the important point...you want a great game. You want both teams to perform very well. I don't want to be on a broadcast and negative about people. I want to showcase the great parts about every organization. Cause I love the NFL, I love the sport. If I can communicate that in a positive way to the viewers, great." (Timestamp- 11:45)

Tom Brady also stated that his asking questions in a production meeting was no different from a reporter in a weekly press conference.

What game will Tom Brady announce in Week 1?

Tom Brady will play a major role for FOX broadcasting this upcoming season.

According to Yahoo Sports, the retired NFL star will be announcing the Week 1 game between the Washington Commanders and the New York Giants on Sept. 7. He will be accompanied by Kevin Burkhardt, Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi.

With fewer restrictions on his broadcasting career this year, fans will be excited to see what Brady has to offer as an analyst of the game. However, he is still prohibited from attending other team practices. In Week 2, Brady and Co. will be calling the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

