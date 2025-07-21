  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Raiders WR Jack Bech reacts as GF Kylie Young cools off with coconut water during all-girls Mexican getaway 

Raiders WR Jack Bech reacts as GF Kylie Young cools off with coconut water during all-girls Mexican getaway 

By Prasen
Published Jul 21, 2025 20:27 GMT
Raiders WR Jack Bech reacts as GF Kylie Young cools off with coconut water during all-girls Mexican getaway
Raiders WR Jack Bech reacts as GF Kylie Young cools off with coconut water during all-girls Mexican getaway [IG/@kylie.youngg]

Raiders' wide receiver Jack Bech’s girlfriend, Kylie Young, gave her 11,900 Instagram followers a tropical treat on Sunday. The influencer shared a photo dump from her recent trip to Punta De Mita, Nayarit, Mexico, but it wasn’t with Bech this time.

Ad

Kylie went with her girlfriends. The 22-year-old WR reacted with two hearts in the comments:

“❤️❤️.”
Raiders WR Jack Bech reacts as GF Kylie Young cools off with coconut water during all-girls Mexican getaway [IG/@kylie.youngg]
Raiders WR Jack Bech reacts as GF Kylie Young cools off with coconut water during all-girls Mexican getaway [IG/@kylie.youngg]

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The carousel post included fun moments and scenic views from their girls-only trip. In one video, Kylie was sitting on a beachside shack, soaking up the sun while sipping on fresh coconut water. She wore a lemon-yellow and white two-piece bikini, styled with black sunglasses, silver ear studs, and a chain featuring a crucifix pendant.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In the sixth photo of her carousel post, Kylie Young and her four friends posed in white bathrobes at a stunning seaside location. In another picture, Bech’s girlfriend was enjoying a cocktail with her friend.

Kylie was dressed in a white strapless paired with a bold pink chain-link necklace and large white round statement earrings.

“From the favorites!” Young captioned the post.
Ad

Also read: Jack Bech's girlfriend Kylie Young reacts as Raiders rookie WR signs $7.56 million contract with Tom Brady's team

Kylie Young shares dreamy Anguilla getaway with Raiders’ Jack Bech

Kylie is now a full-time social media content creator. She graduated from the University of Alabama with a major in interior design in December 2024. On July 11, she posted a photo dump on Instagram from her vacation in Anguilla, giving sneak peeks into her romantic getaway with her boyfriend, Bech.

Ad

Kylie and Bech started dating recently, and the couple always gives their followers a glimpse of their relationship. Kylie posted a beachside photo of herself and Jack kissing, capturing a sweet and romantic moment.

In another picture, the couple is lying together on the deck of a yacht, soaking up the sun with the serene ocean behind them. Kylie is wearing a pink and white floral bikini and holding a wine glass in her hand. Jack Bech is shirtless and wearing dark swim shorts.

Ad
Young captioned her post, “Anguilla in snapshots💌.”
Ad

In the second slide of her post, Young posted a beautiful golden hour picture with Bech as they rocked blue co-ords.

Also read: “Sorry, I'm obsessed” - Jack Bech’s GF Kylie Young swoons over Raiders WR's poolside look

About the author
Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications