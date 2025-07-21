Raiders' wide receiver Jack Bech’s girlfriend, Kylie Young, gave her 11,900 Instagram followers a tropical treat on Sunday. The influencer shared a photo dump from her recent trip to Punta De Mita, Nayarit, Mexico, but it wasn’t with Bech this time.Kylie went with her girlfriends. The 22-year-old WR reacted with two hearts in the comments:“❤️❤️.”Raiders WR Jack Bech reacts as GF Kylie Young cools off with coconut water during all-girls Mexican getaway [IG/@kylie.youngg]The carousel post included fun moments and scenic views from their girls-only trip. In one video, Kylie was sitting on a beachside shack, soaking up the sun while sipping on fresh coconut water. She wore a lemon-yellow and white two-piece bikini, styled with black sunglasses, silver ear studs, and a chain featuring a crucifix pendant.In the sixth photo of her carousel post, Kylie Young and her four friends posed in white bathrobes at a stunning seaside location. In another picture, Bech’s girlfriend was enjoying a cocktail with her friend.Kylie was dressed in a white strapless paired with a bold pink chain-link necklace and large white round statement earrings.“From the favorites!” Young captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlso read: Jack Bech's girlfriend Kylie Young reacts as Raiders rookie WR signs $7.56 million contract with Tom Brady's teamKylie Young shares dreamy Anguilla getaway with Raiders’ Jack BechKylie is now a full-time social media content creator. She graduated from the University of Alabama with a major in interior design in December 2024. On July 11, she posted a photo dump on Instagram from her vacation in Anguilla, giving sneak peeks into her romantic getaway with her boyfriend, Bech.Kylie and Bech started dating recently, and the couple always gives their followers a glimpse of their relationship. Kylie posted a beachside photo of herself and Jack kissing, capturing a sweet and romantic moment.In another picture, the couple is lying together on the deck of a yacht, soaking up the sun with the serene ocean behind them. Kylie is wearing a pink and white floral bikini and holding a wine glass in her hand. Jack Bech is shirtless and wearing dark swim shorts.Young captioned her post, “Anguilla in snapshots💌.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the second slide of her post, Young posted a beautiful golden hour picture with Bech as they rocked blue co-ords.Also read: “Sorry, I'm obsessed” - Jack Bech’s GF Kylie Young swoons over Raiders WR's poolside look