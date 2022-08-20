"Rambunctious and overly aggressive" - Officials reveal how Aqib Talib and brother Yaqub's bullying before shooting incident at youth football game wasn't a one-off incident

In a tragic turn of events, a youth football coach was murdered following an altercation by former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib's brother Yaqub. It was a shocking turn of events in which the ever-increasing tension led to the untimely death of coach Mike Hickmon.

It's shocking to see an athlete's name pop up in news like this. Many fans probably felt that it was a one-off thing. After all, it was Aqib's brother who fired the shots.

Kendrick Perkins: "This was a Coach for a youth football team in Dallas, Texas. I don't know this Coach and I've never met him a day in my life… but I do know that he didn't deserve to have his life taken in front of his 9 year old son over no damn little football. RIP Coach Mike"

Chance Goff: "Coach mike Hickman played in the NFL for 8 years. Yaqub talib, bro of nfl vet Aqib Talib shot & killed mike after a fight broke out over a youth football game. I love sports much as the next person but fighting over a youth game is never ok!! So sad Prayers for family!!"

However, officials have revealed that this incident, though the worst of them all, was not the only one involving the Talib brothers. According to the Dallas Morning News, the brothers have caused problems many times before this.

Dragon Elite Academy president Courtney Jackson said that both brothers were not exactly pleasant to be around:

“If you’ve been around the youth football world you know the Talib guys don’t like to lose and they give everybody a hard time. I would call it rambunctious and overly aggressive. In the youth football world if somebody is crying about a call you might say stop whining or quit crying. They don’t laugh those things off. It gets personal with them.”

Jarmaine Milliner, who played with the late Hickmon, lamented the tragedy:

“It’s sad. I’ve been around the little league circuit a long time and this is something we could’ve stopped 10 years ago. They need to have games at stadiums instead of fields where you just walk up to it. They need metal detectors, and they need real police officers. The leagues can afford it with all of the fees they charge. They need to stop being cheap.”

According to these reports, the issues date further back than Hickmon's murder. They also give a new look at the Talib brothers and paint the former Super Bowl champion in a new and unflattering light.

What happened with the Talib brothers that led to the death of Mike Hickmon?

Video of the incident leading to Mike Hickmon's death showed a male wearing a dark hoodie and hat, pulling out a gun and then shooting multiple times. Parents could be heard screaming and fighting with each other. Others were speaking with referees during the altercation.

It ultimately grew out of control before five shots were fired and Hickmon was dead on the field. The Talib brothers left the scene after that. Yaqub then turned himself in and is awaiting bond.

It's been alleged that the former NFL star had a hand in starting the fight, though he didn't fire any shots.

