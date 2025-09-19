Rams legend Kurt Warner takes issue with Emmanuel Acho's criticism of Tua Tagovailoa over Dolphins QB's critical INT vs. Bills

Tua Tagovailoa threw an interception in the Miami Dolphins' 31-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday. The quarterback completed 22 of 34 passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns, but it wasn't enough to prevent a 0-3 start to the season.NFL analyst Emmanuel Acho shared a clip of the interception on X and took a dig at the Dolphins' QB.&quot;Tua… WHAT THE HELL??? This is day 1 stuff!! 🤬🤬🤬,&quot; Acho tweeted on Thursday.Former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner defended Tagovailoa, reposting Acho's tweet with a full explanation of the play.&quot;I respect all the guys out here doing work, but tell me what happened here, instead of just yelling at QB? It was the right read off the coverage! Details matter!&quot; Warner wrote.&quot;On this play the #2 WR to that side MUST inside release to HOLD OFF the MLB or this play has little chance! Vs C3 the corner is dead bc it’s running to the CB, the only chance this play has is off the OSLB to the right side who covers the flat &amp; Tua throws this about as quick as he can!&quot;They do nothing to slow the MLB down, who is the biggest problem in this play, and then everyone blames TUA!&quot;Warner added that there are certain plays where the quarterback has to trust, design and read the playcall because they can't see everyone. He argued that the play has to take care of MLB if the QB is on time and the quarterback can't hold the MLB with his eyes because he has to read the OSLB first.The two-time NFL MVP pointed out that Tagovailoa was reading the throw, which is what QBs must do&quot;&quot;So again all respect to the guys out here doing work, but u have to explain the WHY or ppl just will follow your lead and think this is just dumb by TUA, which it’s not!&quot;Tagovailoa now leads the NFL with four turnovers. The Dolphins' QB talked to the media following the loss and said he sees no moral victory in the defeat. The Dolphins will host the New York Jets on Sept. 29, as they continue their hunt for the first win of the season.Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel blames Tua TagovailoaMiami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel addressed the media after the loss against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday and held Tua Tagovailoa responsible for the interception.“I wanted to protect the ball, and I think quarterback has to be responsible for it,” McDaniel said postgame. “However, I wish I could just put it on him, but it’s a tough job to do when there’s someone in your face. Everybody needs to do better.”Tagovailoa's pass was intercepted by Buffalo LB Terrel Bernard, who returned it for 24 yards. Matt Prater scored a field goal a few plays later to seal the Bills' third win of the season.