"Rams are really gonna draft him"- NFL fans surprised finding out Jaxson Dart spent “considerable time” with Sean McVay

The Los Angeles Rams have the 26th overall pick in the first round of this year's NFL draft. They already have Matthew Stafford as their starting quarterback, so it is improbable that they will decide to pursue a signal-caller.

However, NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that head coach Sean McVay and his team might potentially bring in a future replacement for Matthew Stafford. According to a tweet he made, the franchise will be hosting Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart for a visit.

Schefter revealed that Dart also spent 'considerable time' being interviewed by the Saints and the Giants apart from McVay's team. This hints at the possibility of the franchise preparing for the post-Matthew Stafford era in Los Angeles.

"Sources: Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart visited today with the Cleveland Browns, and will next fly to Las Vegas to visit the Raiders, sources tell me and @FieldYates. Dart also has spent 'considerable time' during his interview process with the Giants, Saints and Rams." Schefter wrote.

Fans took to the comments to express their surprise and react to Sean McVay and his team's interest in Jaxson Dart.

"The Rams are really gonna draft him huh," one fan said.

"Jaxson Dart on the Rams feels like it could work," another fan commented.

"@AllbrightNFL Rams legit dark horse for Dart? Insight or who/position they're honing in on? They've been relatively quiet regarding top prospects/visits, etc." this fan questioned.

"I've been saying..Jaxson Dart NEEDS to be on the #Rams 1st RD pick. He's gonna be electric with McVay," another fan said.

"Are the Rams a dark horse Jaxson Dart team? LA can move on from Stafford pretty easily after 2025," this fan commented.

"Jaxson Dart to the Rams with Sean McVay would be scary. Man!!!" another fan said.

Sean McVay and his team have restructured Matthew Stafford's contract. He is set to be with the franchise for two more years before deciding on his NFL future. Thus, having a talent like Jaxson Dart develop under Stafford's guidance and McVay's offensive prowess could be beneficial for them in the long run.

Is Sean McVay interested in acquiring a quarterback for the Rams this draft?

During an interview last week, Sean McVay shared his feelings about this year's QB prospects. He stated that he has not researched any of the quarterback prospects this year. Thus, the franchise might decide to strengthen the other positions on the team with the 26th overall pick.

"I think that's unlikely," McVay said during an interview. "I haven't done a whole lot of work on the quarterbacks. I feel really good about where our quarterback room is, even though we are not naive to the fact that Matthew's probably go a couple more years that he wants to play, but he's also earned the right to say, 'After this year, I'm going to go ahead and hang them up.'

"But I am hopeful that's not the case, but I haven't done enough work to really have an educated opinion on that."

This is all the more reason why Jaxson Dart's visit is more surprising for NFL fans. He spent the past three seasons with the Ole Miss Rebels while recording 10,617 yards and 72 TDs passing.

Dart is projected as the third-best QB prospect in the draft behind Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders. It will be interesting to see if a quarterback-needy team picks him in the first round of the draft later on this month.

