Rams safety Quentin Lake urges for turf ban after brutal burn from SoFi Stadium vs Colts in Week 4

Los Angeles Rams safety Quentin Lake asked the NFL to ban artificial turf in stadiums. According to a post shared by NFL insider Dov Kleiman, he shared a photo of the brutal burn injury on his arm.The injury took place during last week's 27-20 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Quetin Lake accompanied the photo of his burnt forearm with a caption that read &quot;turf gotta go&quot;, urging the league to take safety measures by banning artificial turf.&quot;Awful: Rams standout safety Quentin Lake posted a nasty photo of what his arm looks like after suffering from a bad case of turf burn this week. 'Turf gotta go.' The NFL needs to ban turf as soon as possible,&quot; Kleiman wrote.Quentin Lake is not the first player to voice their discomfort about playing on artificial turf. The urgency of the situation started to rise after Giants star Malik Nabers suffered a torn ACL at MetLife Stadium during the victory over the Chargers.He's expected to miss out the rest of the season, leaving a massive void in his team's offensive firepower. After Nabers' injury, fans started demanding that the NFL take immediate action and ban artificial turf in stadiums. What remains to be seen is whether the league brings about any changes amid all the dissatisfaction and unrest surrounding this situation.Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula shares his thoughts on Quentin LakeOn Wednesday, the team's social media page shared a clip of their defensive coordinator, Chris Shula, talking about Quentin Lake during a press conference.He heaped praise on the safety and highlighted how he can play different positions on the field.&quot;He's been awesome,&quot; Shula said. &quot;I mean, PBUs, perimeter control, hit and blocks, making tackles. He's really just done what he did all year last year. And, you know, he's awesome communicating at a high level. So, we use him a lot of different roles and he excels at them all.&quot;Lake has played all four games for the Rams this season. He has recorded 22 total tackles and one tackle for loss. They next take on the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 2 at SoFi Stadium. The game will be broadcast on Prime Video and NFL+ at 8:15 p.m. ET.