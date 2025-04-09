Rams WR Puka Nacua reveals how to crash Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford’s breakfast club

The Los Angeles Rams' wide receiver, Puka Nacua, is enjoying his offseason in style. He appeared on Tuesday’s episode of "Games with Names," hosted by former Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman.

Nacua was asked on the show how to join the Rams’ “breakfast club” — a morning routine led by Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford. Edelman asked,

“What do you gotta do to get in this breakfast club? How do you get in this thing?”

Nacua replied, “They didn’t ask me for any membership fees. But, shoot, you gotta get up there early. Like I’m watching Coop and I changed my routine. I’m normally in bed by at least by 9:30, so I could wake up and be up at 5.30 or 5.45, so I could get to the facility, and I would be almost the last one there. They’ve already been there, like they’re up watching the last practice. So I come in for the back half, and then we rerun the tape.”

Puka Nacua discusses early NFL retirement

Puka Nacua, a rising NFL star and just 23 years old, has shared his plan to retire from the NFL early. Speaking on the "Join the Lobby" podcast on Wednesday, the Rams WR said,

"I know I want to retire at the age of 30."

If Nacua sticks to this plan, he will play seven more seasons in the league. He mentioned his teammate, Aaron Donald, as an example, saying,

"I think of Aaron Donald – to go out at the top, I think it would be super cool."

Nacua said he wants to retire early because he hopes to have a big family. After growing up with six siblings, he dreams of having at least five sons, calling it "a starting five," so he can stay active with them.

"I want to be able to be a part of their lives and be as active as I can with them. Hopefully, the rest of the career can go healthy, but you have shoulder surgery, you have knee surgery, you have ankle. By the time my kids could be 18, I could be barely walking if you play the game and sustain all the injuries and stuff like that. But I want to retire early," Nacua added. [01:18:45]

Puka Nacua believes injuries are something players can’t control, but retiring at 30 could help him avoid some of the long-term damage.

