"He acted in bad faith" - Randy Gregory calls out Cowboys owner Jerry Jones as reason for not re-signing with America's team

Former Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory blamed Dallas owner Jerry Jones as the reason for his spectacular backflip on signing a new contract. Gregory and the Cowboys had an agreement in place to extend the defensive end's stay in Dallas. But the front office decided to play it cute and add a couple of things to the contract, which Gregory did not like. The veteran wasted no time in agreeing to a deal with Denver.

The talented pass rusher posted on Twitter that people's opinions don't pay his bills. A fan replied that the contract Dallas gave him would have and the reason he signed with Denver was that he did not want to be held accountable.

The star pass rusher then responded that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones acted in bad faith.

He posted:

"Nope, your owners acted in bad faith all free agency. They've been awfully quiet lately huh? Wonder why lol Can't wait for you guys to ask them the same questions!"

It certainly does paint Jerry Jones in an interesting light, given that a deal had already been agreed with the 29-year-old. It now leaves Dallas with a big hole to fill along the defensive line.

Gregory joins up with Super Bowl contender Denver

The Denver Broncos have been rather busy of late. They signed former Seattle Seahawks star Russell Wilson to be the team's new quarterback and have now added a star pass rusher in Gregory.

AFC West teams have been on a roll this offseason. The Chargers landed Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson, while Davante Adams and Chandler Jones joined the Raiders. The Chiefs added Juju Smith-Schuster to compliment Patrick Mahomes.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet And so it’s the #Broncos — not the #Cowboys — that are in agreement with Randy Gregory. My understanding is Dallas insisted on contract language that Gregory did not like protecting themselves. So he heads to Denver. And so it’s the #Broncos — not the #Cowboys — that are in agreement with Randy Gregory. My understanding is Dallas insisted on contract language that Gregory did not like protecting themselves. So he heads to Denver.

With such talent littered all across the division, Denver is going to have its hands full just making it to the postseason. But with Wilson leading the offense and Gregory joining an already elite defense, the Broncos will give teams plenty of problems.

The situation with the 29-year-old will leave a bad taste in the mouth of Cowboys fans having ridden the ups and downs with the player they drafted. After being plagued by several off-field issues last season, it felt like he had turned a corner.

But Dallas will have to live with the fact that they tried to get a little cute and it cost them dearly.

