Rashawn Slater injury: What happened to Chargers’ $114,000,000 offensive tackle?

Rashawn Slater attained a significant milestone late last month when the Los Angeles Chargers gave him $114 million over four years - the largest offensive lineman contract by annual average pay in NFL history. Unfortunately, it has since been followed by disaster.

On Thursday, the multiple-time Pro Bowl tackle was announced to be out for the 2025 season after tearing his patellar tendon during practice:

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Chargers OT Rashawn Slater, who signed a four-year, $113 million extension last month and then was carted off the practice field today, suffered a season-ending ruptured patella tendon, pending further testing, per sources.

According to ESPN team insider Kris Rhim, Slater had been assigned to block edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu, only to collapse onto the field as the play began. As a medical trainer rushed to his aid, inside linebacker Denzel Perryman and safety Derwin James were seen praying before he was helped to his feet and carted off the field.

After the scene, Tuipulotu told reporters:

"That's just something you don't want to see. Not only Rashawn, but any of our players."

Slater, who also suffered a season-ending biceps tear in 2022, is not the only injured offensive lineman on the team. Guard Mekhi Becton has not practiced since July 28, but offensive coordinator Greg Roman called his undisclosed injury "extremely minor".

The news serves as a sombering shock to an otherwise good practice day that saw the return of wide receiver Keenan Allen, who signed a one-year, $8.5-million deal on Tuesday after spending 2024 with the Chicago Bears.

Chargers urged to sign veteran tackle after Rashawn Slater's season-ending injury

With Rashawn Slater gone for the year, the Chargers are expected to move sophomore Joe Alt, their starting right tackle, to the left. Trey Pipkins will be plugged back into right tackle, which he started at in 2022 and 2023, while his erstwhile-rival Mekhi Becton will assume his right guard spot.

This completes a lineup that also includes left guard Zion Johnson and center Bradley Bozeman, but that leaves the team short on "swing tackles" - backups who can play either the left or right side as the situation demands. Thus, The Sprting News' Travis Wakeman recommends that they pursue veteran George Fant, who was last seen with the Seattle Seahawks:

"Now 33 years old, Fant is not a player you want to have to rely upon on a week-in, week-out basis, but he could still come in for spot duty. The Chargers will have an open spot on the roster after placing Slater on injured reserve and should use that spot on Fant as a backup for Pipkins."

The team's season begins on September 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Kickoff is at 5 PM PT on YouTube.

