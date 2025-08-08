“Chargers are actually cursed”: NFL fans react as Rashawn Slater suffers season-ending injury 10 days after signing $114,000,000 contract extension

The Los Angeles Chargers can’t seem to catch a break as 10 days after Rashawn Slater inked a record-breaking $114 million contract extension, the 2x Pro Bowl offensive tackle is ruled out for the 2025 season. The team announced Slater tore his patellar tendon during Thursday’s practice.The devastating non-contact injury has stunned fans and teammates. Slater, now the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history by annual average value, will undergo surgery soon.NFL fans on X made their feelings known on the news. One said:“Chargers are actually cursed man.”OTL @OTLFFootballLINK@AdamSchefter Chargers are actually cursed manAnother fan wrote sarcastically, “Damn he got perfect timing.”“Chargers season over,” an X user declared.Another added, “At least my man got paid. Brutal tho, and speedy recovery.”One fan didn’t hold back on the league, saying, “Preseason starts too soon! The season starts too soon at all levels. These guys need more time to rest. The season should be shorter not longer. Preseason shouldn’t even start until late August early September. Make Columbus Day weekend NFL kickoff weekend.”&quot;This game is flat out brutal,&quot; commented another.The 2025 season is just weeks ahead and Jim Harbaugh has suffered a major blow to his roster. It'll be interesting to see how the former Michigan Wolverines coach turns around what seems to be another cursed campaign.Also read: &quot;This is deplorable&quot; - Rashawn Slater's ex-wife Stassney reacts after getting dragged following $114,000,000 contract extension for Chargers LTWhen will Rashawn Slater return?Rashawn Slater’s 2025 season is over before it began and the question now becomes: when will the 26-year-old return and will he be able to replicate his dominant form?The Chargers’ star OT suffered a torn patellar tendon during training camp, and the outlook is far from rosy. A ruptured patellar tendon is one of the most devastating setbacks an NFL lineman can suffer.According to research, only 55% of players with this injury return to play, and less than 22% regain their pre-injury form within two years. Slater will miss the 2025 season and a return in 2026 isn’t guaranteed.In 2022, the Texas native missed 13 games because of a torn bicep. The road to recovery will be tough for Slater, and he'll hope to make a comeback as soon as possible. For now, Joe Alt and Trey Pipkins III must hold the line for Harbaugh.Also read: Insider mocks Jerry Jones' Cowboys as Chargers extend Rashawn Slater with record-breaking $114,000,000 contract